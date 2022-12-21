  • News
Yearender 2022: Masooda To Karthikeya 2; 10 Best Telugu Films On OTT This Year| See List

Here are the top 10 films from the Telugu film industry in 2022 that are available to stream on leading OTT platforms.

By Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 21 Dec 2022 11:35 AM IST
Best Telugu Films On OTT 2022. (Image Credits: Instagram)

Telugu cinema saw a surge in pan-India audience in the year 2022. With films including Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Yashoda’ and Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ becoming popular countrywide, movies like ‘Masooda’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’ saw positive response from the audiences and critics alike.

With the year 2022 coming to an end, take a look at 10 of the top Telugu films of the year which you can easily watch on OTT:

Movie: Godfather

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan

Plot: A political leader's death leads to a power struggle. Amid corruption, greed and deceit, an unlikely opponent steps up.

Movie: Masooda

OTT Platform: AHA Video

Cast: Thiruveer Karthik, Adusumilli Kavya, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Subhalekha Sudhakar 

Plot: With the help of her meek and cowardly neighbor Gopi, single mother Neelam struggles to save her possessed daughter from the clutches of an evil force.

Movie: Sita Ramam

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

Plot: An orphaned soldier's life changes after he receives a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms between them. When he returns to her camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita that will not reach her.

Movie: Karthikeya 2

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher

Plot: Trapped in a web of conspiracies and betrayal, Karthikeya, a doctor, must retrieve a mythological treasure and clear his name.

Movie: Ante Sundaraniki!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Nani, Nazriya Fahadh

Plot: A man from an orthodox Hindu family trains his girlfriend to pretend to be a Brahmin so that his family will accept her.

Movie: Macherla Niyojakavargam

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Nithin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa

Plot: Siddhartha Reddy gets a posting as a district collector for the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. There he goes against Rajappa, a local rowdy and politician.

Movie: Oke Oka Jeevitham

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Sharwa, Kishore, Priyadarshi

Plot: Friends travel back in time with help from a scientist.

Movie: Major

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar

Plot: The life of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought against terrorists and was killed in action during the 2008 attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India.

Movie: RRR

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn 

Plot: A fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond, decide to join forces and chart out an inspirational path of freedom against the despotic rulers.

Movie: Urvasivo Rakshasivo

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore

Plot: Forced to hide his steamy affair with a coworker, hopeless romantic Sri is heartbroken when his lover isn't interested in a real relationship.

