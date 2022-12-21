Yearender 2022: Masooda To Karthikeya 2; 10 Best Telugu Films On OTT This Year| See List

Telugu cinema saw a surge in pan-India audience in the year 2022. With films including Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Yashoda’ and Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ becoming popular countrywide, movies like ‘Masooda’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’ saw positive response from the audiences and critics alike.

With the year 2022 coming to an end, take a look at 10 of the top Telugu films of the year which you can easily watch on OTT:

Movie: Godfather

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan

Plot: A political leader's death leads to a power struggle. Amid corruption, greed and deceit, an unlikely opponent steps up.

Movie: Masooda

OTT Platform: AHA Video

Cast: Thiruveer Karthik, Adusumilli Kavya, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Subhalekha Sudhakar

Plot: With the help of her meek and cowardly neighbor Gopi, single mother Neelam struggles to save her possessed daughter from the clutches of an evil force.

Movie: Sita Ramam

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur

Plot: An orphaned soldier's life changes after he receives a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms between them. When he returns to her camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita that will not reach her.

Movie: Karthikeya 2

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher

Plot: Trapped in a web of conspiracies and betrayal, Karthikeya, a doctor, must retrieve a mythological treasure and clear his name.

Movie: Ante Sundaraniki!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Nani, Nazriya Fahadh

Plot: A man from an orthodox Hindu family trains his girlfriend to pretend to be a Brahmin so that his family will accept her.

Movie: Macherla Niyojakavargam

OTT Platform: ZEE5

Cast: Nithin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa

Plot: Siddhartha Reddy gets a posting as a district collector for the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. There he goes against Rajappa, a local rowdy and politician.

Movie: Oke Oka Jeevitham

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Sharwa, Kishore, Priyadarshi

Plot: Friends travel back in time with help from a scientist.

Movie: Major

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar

Plot: The life of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought against terrorists and was killed in action during the 2008 attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India.

Movie: RRR

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn

Plot: A fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond, decide to join forces and chart out an inspirational path of freedom against the despotic rulers.

Movie: Urvasivo Rakshasivo

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore

Plot: Forced to hide his steamy affair with a coworker, hopeless romantic Sri is heartbroken when his lover isn't interested in a real relationship.