Yearender 2022: Masooda To Karthikeya 2; 10 Best Telugu Films On OTT This Year| See List

Wed, 21 Dec 2022 11:35 AM IST
Telugu cinema saw a surge in pan-India audience in the year 2022. With films including Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s ‘Yashoda’ and Ram Charan-Jr NTR’s ‘RRR’ becoming popular countrywide, movies like ‘Masooda’ and ‘Karthikeya 2’ saw positive response from the audiences and critics alike.
With the year 2022 coming to an end, take a look at 10 of the top Telugu films of the year which you can easily watch on OTT:
Movie: Godfather
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara, Salman Khan
Plot: A political leader's death leads to a power struggle. Amid corruption, greed and deceit, an unlikely opponent steps up.
Movie: Masooda
OTT Platform: AHA Video
Cast: Thiruveer Karthik, Adusumilli Kavya, Kavya Kalyan Ram, Subhalekha Sudhakar
Plot: With the help of her meek and cowardly neighbor Gopi, single mother Neelam struggles to save her possessed daughter from the clutches of an evil force.
Movie: Sita Ramam
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur
Plot: An orphaned soldier's life changes after he receives a letter from a girl named Sita. He meets her and love blossoms between them. When he returns to her camp in Kashmir, he sends a letter to Sita that will not reach her.
Movie: Karthikeya 2
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Nikhil Siddhartha, Anupama Parameswaran, Anupam Kher
Plot: Trapped in a web of conspiracies and betrayal, Karthikeya, a doctor, must retrieve a mythological treasure and clear his name.
Movie: Ante Sundaraniki!
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Nani, Nazriya Fahadh
Plot: A man from an orthodox Hindu family trains his girlfriend to pretend to be a Brahmin so that his family will accept her.
Movie: Macherla Niyojakavargam
OTT Platform: ZEE5
Cast: Nithin, Krithi Shetty, Catherine Tresa
Plot: Siddhartha Reddy gets a posting as a district collector for the Guntur district in Andhra Pradesh. There he goes against Rajappa, a local rowdy and politician.
Movie: Oke Oka Jeevitham
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Cast: Sharwa, Kishore, Priyadarshi
Plot: Friends travel back in time with help from a scientist.
Movie: Major
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Adivi Sesh, Saiee Manjrekar
Plot: The life of Maj. Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who fought against terrorists and was killed in action during the 2008 attacks at the Taj Palace Hotel in Mumbai, India.
Movie: RRR
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn
Plot: A fearless revolutionary and an officer in the British force, who once shared a deep bond, decide to join forces and chart out an inspirational path of freedom against the despotic rulers.
Movie: Urvasivo Rakshasivo
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Allu Sirish, Anu Emmanuel, Vennela Kishore
Plot: Forced to hide his steamy affair with a coworker, hopeless romantic Sri is heartbroken when his lover isn't interested in a real relationship.