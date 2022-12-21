Yearender 2022: Love Today To Prince; 10 Best Telugu Films On OTT This Year| See List

Tamil cinema has seen an upward trend in the year 2022. With Kamal Haasan’s ‘Vikram’ and Mani Ratnam’s ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ becoming grand successes, the rise of Tamil cinema couldn’t have gotten any better.

Take a look at these top 10 films Telugu films that released in 2022 that are an absolute must-watch on OTT before the year ends:

Movie: Love Today

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Pradeep Ranganathan, Ivana, Raveena Ravi, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj, Raadhika Sarathkumar

Plot: At the request of the bride-to-be's suspicious father, a couple must swap phones for 24 hours before they get married.

Movie: Sardar

OTT Platform: Aha Tamil

Cast: Karthi, Raashi Khanna, Rajisha Vijayan, Laila, Munishkanth, Chunky Pandey

Plot: Story of a trained RAW agent and his cop son who hold opposing worldviews but have to come together for the larger good.

Movie: Coffee With Kadhal

OTT Platform: Zee5

Cast: Jiiva, Jai, Srikanth, Aarya, Malvika Sharma, Amritha Aiyer, Raiza Wilson, Aishwarya Dutta, Samyuktha Shanmuganathan, Dhivyadharshini

Plot: Story of three brothers and a sister takes many twists and turns. The eldest son is very responsible and lives just like his father, while the other two sons are just out of bindings.

Movie: Nitham Oru Vaanam

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Ashok Selvan, Ritu Varma, Aparna Balamurali and Shivathmika Rajasekhar

Plot: Hope, romance, and new beginnings cover stories spotlighting Tamil cinema star, Ashok Selvan in three different roles.

Movie: Prince

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Sivakarthikeyan, Maria Ryaboshapka, Sathyaraj

Plot: Story revolves around a teacher from Pondicherry falling in love with a British teacher from his school, which attracts opposition from others in the town

Movie: Anel Meley Pani Thuli

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Cast: Andrea Jeremiah, Aadhav Kannadasan

Plot: A survivor's ordeal after an violent incident, where she overcomes her ghosts within to fight a battle against the perpetrators

Movie: Rathasaatchi

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Kanna Ravi, Elango Kumaravel, Harish Kumar

Plot: When a young Naxal Revolutionary (Activist) and a Policeman, from contrasting walks of life, meet at a point, it creates an extraordinary moment.

Movie: Gargi

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Sai Pallavi, Kaali Venkat

Plot: A school teacher tries to prove her father's innocence, after he's accused of assaulting a child, with the help of a junior lawyer who has little experience in court

Movie: Iravin Nizhal

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Radhakrishnan Parthiban, Brigida Saga, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Robo Shankar, Priyanka Ruth

Plot: Touted as Indian cinema's first non-linear single shot film, the story revolves around Nandhu, a financier, journeys through the struggles of his internal guilt while searching for his mortal rival.

Movie: Thiruchitrambalam

OTT Platform: Sun Nxt

Cast: Dhanush, Nithya Menen, Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna, Priya Bhavani Shankar

Plot: Thiruchitrambalam lives with his father and grandfather. He blames the former for the loss of his mother and sister and is not on good terms with the latter.