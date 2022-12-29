Yearender 2022: Lata Mangeshkar To Sidhu Moosewala; Iconic Artists From The Indian Music Industry We Lost This Year

People say that life is an open book. In the case of celebrities and public figures from all genres, it is indeed true for them as they live out their entire life on the public's radar. However, to be under the scrutiny of the audience every day, their demise indeed comes as a shock to the people.

This year, the Indian music industry lost several iconic singers, who were a major part of our childhood memories, and have now been heavenly abodes leaving a space in our hearts. Here is a list of iconic Indian singers who passed away in 2022.

Lata Mangeshkar

The nightingale and melody queen of India Lata ji passed at the age of 92 on February 6. The beloved singer who shaped the Indian music industry with her melodious voice left Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru to tears once as she has sung the national anthem of India.

(Image Credits:@TSS00W0Smy04sDM/Twitter)

This iconic legend was admitted to the hospital on January 11 due to Covid-19 complications, however, was later diagnosed with pneumonia. After a tough battle, the singer passed away after suffering a multiple-organ failure. She gave blockbuster hits including 'Yeh Raat Bheegi Bheegi', 'Lag Ja Gale, and many others.

Bappi Lahiri

Iconic singer and the master of disco songs, Bappi Lehri passed away at the age of 69 on February 16. He took his last breath at the Mumbai Criticare Hospital after facing multiple health issues.

(Image Credits:@TSS00W0Smy04sDM/Twitter)

Giving a plethora of iconic beats, this Bengali legend was famous for songs including 'Bambai Se Aaya Mera Dost', 'Yaar Bina Chain Kahan Re', and 'Yaad Aa Raha Hai' songs.

KK

Krishnakumar Kunnath popularly known as KK passed away while performing at a concert in Kolkata at the age of 53. Coming as a shock to the entire Bollywood industry, KK's fans were utterly devastated.

(Image Credits:@iamKKSinger/Twitter)

Happen to be a part of every millennial's childhood, the singer has an underlying heart condition and died due to lack of oxygen. Giving blockbuster hits such as 'Hum Rahein Ya Na Rahe Kal', 'Dil Ibadat', and many more smashing songs, the iconic 21st-century singer left us too early.



Sidhu Moosewala

The Punjabi music industry lost its gem with the brutal attack on Sidhu Moosewala, where the super young rapper and singer was shot dead in Punjab with 30 bullets rounded from his body in broad daylight.

His fans across the globe have still not come to terms with his death, where the Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar took responsibility for his death and was taken into custody. The shivering case of this icon left his young fans shocked, as the singer died on May 29, at the age of 28.

Pandit Shivkumar Sharma

The iconic Santoor maestro Pandit Shivkumar Sharma passed away at the age of 84 due to cardiac arrest on May 10. Bringing the humble folk-music instrument into the hearts of the people, his unique renditions of playing 'Santoor' was a melody to watch and listen to.

(Image Credits:@sarbanandsonwal/Twitter)

Collaborating with many composers of his time, he also composed music in several Indian films including 'Chandni', 'Darr', 'Silsila', 'Lamhe', and many others. The maestro was also bestowed with the Padma Vibhushan in 2001.