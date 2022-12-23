Yearender 2022: Kriti Sanon-Prabhas To Malaika Arora; Top Newsmakers Of The Year

A lot of things happened in 2022. From Kriti Sanon breaking the silence over rumours of her dating Prabhas to Arjun Kapoor taking a dig at a media portal for publishing fake news about Malaika Arora's pregnancy and more, here's a look at some of the newsmakers of the year, 2022:

Malaika Arora's Fake Pregnancy Rumours

A media outlet was criticized by Arjun Kapoor for circulating untrue pregnancy rumours about his girlfriend Malaika Arora. "This is the lowest that you could have gone and you have done it by being casual. Insensitive and absolutely unethical in carrying garbage news," he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Kriti Sanon-Prabhas Dating Rumours

There were rumours in November that Kriti Sanon has been dating her Adipurush co-star Prabhas for quite some time now, but recently the Bhediya actress refuted all the rumours. "It’s neither Pyaar, nor PR… our Bhediya just went a little too wild on a reality show. And his fun banter lead to some Howl-arious rumours. Before some portal announces my wedding date – let me burst your bubble. The rumours are ABSOLUTELY baseless," said Sanon in a statement.

Rubina-Abhinav Pregnancy Rumours

Rumours were rift that Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla were expecting after they were papped outside a building that also had a maternity clinic. Clarifying the same, the Khatron Ke Khiladi fame headed to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Misconception about the conception… @ashukla09, next time we will have to check the building (if it has any clinics) before agreeing to go even for a work meeting."

Disha Patni-Aleksandar Alex Ilic's Dating Rumours

There were rumours that Disha Patni had been dating her fitness trainer Aleksandar Alex Ilic as they were together spotted several times in Mumbai. Clearing the air, Aleksander told E Times, "I like how people have been trying to dig deeper and do the guesswork. I am from Serbia and have been living in India for the past seven years. I began as a model and then ventured into acting."

"Disha has been like family to me. In this competitive field, whenever we felt low, we have been there for each other," he further added.