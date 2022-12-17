Yearender 2022: Kim’s Marilyn Monroe Gown To Deepika’s Saffron Bikini; 5 Controversial Celeb Outfits Of This Year

From Kim Kardashian to Deepika Padukone, the most controversial celebrity outfits of 2022 (Image Credits:@kaomi_k,@IntradayPriya,@BeGoods4/Twitter)

Certain moments of the fashion lexicon live with us eternally as they continue to serve as a reference point making style statements at some times, and controversies at others. Over the years, many such celebrity outfits have been the talk of the town.

Be it Madhuri Dixit's 'Dhak Dhak' saree statement, or Jennifer Lopez's floral gown, needless of the designer and the model, some outfits are eventually adopted by fans and netizens making them viral and iconic at a point. Let's look at some of the most controversial and viral outfits worn by celebrities in 2022.

Kim Kardashian- Marilyn Monroe Illusion Gown

For the annual Met Gala 2022, Kim Kardashian wore Marilyn Monroe's original piece. The sparkle-covered, nude-illusion gown that the late actor wore to sing 'Happy Birthday' to the late President of the United States John F. Kennedy in 1962.

Kim Kardashian in the iconic Marilyn Monroe Gown (Image Coutesy:@kaomi_k/Twitter)

The designer of the gown Bob Mackie and many others were highly upset with Kim Kardashian wearing the original iconic piece, where they argued that the dress is a historic art that should be sincerely preserved.

Deepika Padukone's Saffron Bikini

Making up the latest headlines, Deepika Padukone's Saffron bikini from her upcoming film 'Pathaan's first song 'Besharam Rang' was highly criticized in India, as many politicians and prominent personalities argued on wearing a saffron-colored bikini on the screen which goes against the culture and tradition of Hinduism.

Deepika Padukone in the saffron color bikini from Pathaan's 'Besharam Rang song (Image Courtesy:@IntradayPriya/Twitter)

The color saffron is highly believed in the Hindu culture as the deities of Hinduism are believed to wear the same shade.

Bella Hadid's All-Black Look From Met Gala 2022

Bella Hadid faced sincere backlash after her Met Gala looks came to the light, as the model wore a leather corset dress that seemingly impacted her breathing. The gown was body-fitted and on the red carpet, the model looked in the course of having anxiety with the waist seeming to have a cinch, where she barely looked comfortable.

Bella Hadid in her black gown at the Met Gala 2022 (Image Courtesy:@dewycheek/Twitter)

Hadid faced sincere backlash as many called out her for setting a wrong example of beauty standards.

Uorfi Javed's Topless Look For Diwali

Uorfi Javed is always in the headlines for her unique fashion choices which are often bold keeping her in the limelight at all times. She baffles the audience with her new outfits every time where the actress hardly gives a damn.

However, her topless avatar on Diwali was highly criticized by the audience when the actress covered her breasts with one of her hands and was seen eating a big ladoo. Uorfi kept her hair down with a full makeup look, she donned a maroon beaded skirt in front of several diyas wishing her fans 'Happy Diwali.'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Uorfi (@urf7i)

Netizens were not pleased as the celebration of Diwali is an auspicious and holy festival in India, whereas people highly criticized her for showcasing nudity on screen and putting a blot on the culture of Hinduism.

'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare' Viral Song Girl Ayesha's Green Kurta Fit

In case you have been browsing viral posts on the internet, you must have seen the 'Mera Dil Yeh Pukare Aja' famed video with a Pakistani girl dancing at a wedding. Addressing the buzz about the viral video, the dress of the girl made rounds on the internet.

Viral Pakistani girl Ayesha in her green kurta (Image Courtesy:@BeGoods4/Twitter)

The Pakistani girl Ayesha reportedly sold the green kurta for Rs. 3 Lakh making a revelation on social media. However, no authentic news regarding the selling of the dress has come up, but the whole fit of the Pakistani girl was highly appreciated.