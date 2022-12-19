Yearender 2022: KGF 2 BEATS Kantara, RRR To Become The Highest Grossing South Film Of The Year | Check List

The year 2022 will go down in history as the year of regional cinema. Big films from the world of Kannada, Telugu and Tamil industry saw blockbuster successes at the box-office. Be it Rishab Shetty’s ‘Kantara’ or Rocking star Yash’ ‘KGF: Chapter 2’, the Kannada film industry saw an epic rise in pan-India fame in the year 2022.

With the year 2023 just a few days away, take a look at the highest grossing South Indian films of 2022 that made a solid mark at the box-office:

KGF: Chapter 2

Starring Yash in the lead role, the high-octane action film franchise returned with a second part this year. ‘KGF: Chapter 2’ went on to mint over Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box-office to become the highest grossing South Indian film of 2022.

RRR

SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus, which is basking in its worldwide glory, became one of the highest earning films of 2022 and minted over Rs 1100 crore worldwide.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part I

Directed by Mani Ratnam, the first in a two-part series, ‘Ponniyin Selvan I’ collected over Rs 500.8 crore worldwide.

Vikram

Marking a stellar comeback for Kamal Haasan at the box-office, Vikram became one of the highest grossing Telugu films of the year. Set on a budget of Rs 115 crore, ‘Vikram’ collected over Rs 424.5 crore globally.

Kantara

Rishab Shetty’s Kantara smashed box-office records like no other. The Kannada language thriller has so far collected around Rs 400 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Beast

Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde-starrer ‘Beast’ collected over Rs 227.3 crore at the worldwide box-office and became one of the highest grossing films of the year.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

Set on a budget of Rs 125 crore, the Mahesh Babu starrer raked in over Rs 192.4 crore at the worldwide box-office.

Valimai

Ajith Kumar’s high octane action thriller ‘Valimai’ collected over Rs 163.2 crore at the box-office.

Bheemla Nayak

This Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati starrer film raked in over Rs 161.3 crore globally and became a box-office wonder.

Radhe Shyam

Though this Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starrer failed to leave the audiences and critics impressed, ‘Radhe Shyam’ managed to collect Rs 148.4 crore globally.