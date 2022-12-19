Yearender 2022: Katrina Kaif BEATS Alia Bhatt To Become The Most Googled Bollywood Actors | See Top 5

Bollywood is indeed one of the most emerging industries globally nowadays with the highest appreciation, love, and support for films and personalities worldwide which are unbeatable. The craze of Bollywood is nothing less than the Hollywood industry.

With the growing changes in the segment of storytelling, many films and celebrities have created a special place amongst netizens across the globe. Discussing the list of the top 5 most popular Bollywood celebrities searched on Google in 2022, let's take a look at the top scorers.

1. Katrina Kaif

The charm of 'Chikni Chameli' is reigning in 2022, as Katrina Kaif grabbed the first position on the list. Happen to be one of the highest-paid actresses in India, the dazzling diva has many honors in her kitty.

Receiving mixed reviews for her acting, this Bollywood heartthrob is still reigning her legacy in the Indian cinema industry and has represented India at the international level many times. Founder and owner of the cosmetic brand Kay Beauty, this beauty remains in the hearts of billions.

2. Alia Bhatt

Giving back-to-back blockbusters, Alia Bhatt is one of the most aspiring and prominent Bollywood stars with tons of accolades in her kitty. One of the highest-paid Bollywood actresses, she has been named to Forbes India's Celebrity 100 list since 2014.

Newlywed and becoming a new mommy in town, Alia Bhatt has given four blockbusters in the year 2022, from Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', to Ayan Mukerji's 'Brahmastra', the latter has been critically acclaimed for her performance in every release.

3. Priyanka Chopra

Grabbing the third position, Priyanka Chopra has been a global icon of fashion, beauty, and humanity with a massive amount of followers on Instagram and also has received the Padma Shri Award from the Indian government.

Among the most influential people of Bollywood, 'The Desi Girl' had a roller coaster ride from releasing her brand to becoming a mother, Priyanka Chopra has represented India at the international level since the start of her career grabbing the 'Miss World' title.

4. Salman Khan

Considered to be one of the most financially successful Bollywood celebrities in India, Salman Khan is in the fourth position. With more than 30 years in the film industry, the actor has two National Film Awards and two Filmfare Awards in his kitty.

Known to be one of the most powerful celebs in the Bollywood industry, the actor has given blockbuster hits since the start of his career ranging from 'Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam' to 'Bajrangi Bhaijan', the official 'Bhai' of Bollywood continues his supremacy in the Bollywood industry.

5. Shah Rukh Khan

Abbreviated as SRK, the romance king of Bollywood is a global icon and is mainly known as the 'Baadshah of Bollywood.' Happen to do more than 80 films in his career, he has 14 Filmfare Awards in his kitty and also has received the Padma Shri from the Indian government and the Ordre des Arts et Lettres and Legion of Honor from the French government.