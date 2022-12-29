Yearender 2022: Kartik Aaryan To Ayushmann Khurrana, Bollywood Actors Who Experimented With New Roles

Even though Bollywood faced many obstacles in 2022, many actors tried their best to leave their mark on the audience's hearts and saw success. The actors experimented with their films and roles and tried to shed new light on their performances.

Take a look at the list of the actors who experimented with the new roles on screen in 2022.

Kartik Aaryan In Freddy

Kartik Aaryan is known for his comedic and romantic and became popular after doing movies like 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' and 'Sonu Ki Titu KI Sweety'. His theatrical release 'Bhool Bhooliyaa 2' was also a horror-comedy film. Meanwhile, the actor experimented with his films and took the role of a serial killer in Freddy. The movie is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Ayushmann Khurrana in An Action Hero

Ayushmann Khurrana is well-known for doing movies with unique subjects that question society. However, with 'An Action Hero', Ayushmannjumped into the action genre and physically transformed himself as well. Even though the movie was not a box-office success, Ayushmann was praised for his performance.

Vicky Kaushal In Govinda Naam Mera

Vicky Kaushal did serious and hard-hitting films like Raazi, Sardar Uddham, URI: The Surgical Strike, and Masaan, among others in his career. However, with Govinda Naam Mera, Vicky explored his fun side and was seen in a very different role. The movie is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Madhuri Dixit In Majaa Maa

Madhuri Dixit played the role of a closeted homosexual woman in Majaa Ma, which was very different from her previous roles. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video. Madhuri beautifully portrays the dilemma of a mother and wife who happens to be a closeted homosexual woman.

Hrithik Roshan In Vikram Vedha

Hrithik played the role of a gangster for the first time in Vikram Vedha. Even though Hrithik played negative or anti-hero roles earlier as well, Vikram Vedha showed Hrithik in a different light.