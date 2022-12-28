  • News
  • Entertainment

Yearender 2022: Jana Gana Mana To Rorschach; Here Are The 5 Top Rated South Indian Films On OTT This Year

Yearender 2022: Take a look at the 5 highest rated South films on IMDb this year that are an absolute must watch.

By Aanchal Sharma
Wed, 28 Dec 2022 12:59 PM IST
Minute Read
Yearender 2022: Jana Gana Mana To Rorschach; Here Are The 5 Top Rated South Indian Films On OTT This Year
5 Top Rated South Indian Films On OTT. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The year 2022 has proven to be a big success for OTT platforms. Various films that saw a direct-to-digital release this year became a huge hit. South Indian films saw immense popularity on OTT and ranked high on IMDb charts.

With the year coming to an end soon, take a look at the 5 top rated South Indian films on OTT in 2022 that ruled over the audiences’ hearts this year:

Movie: Jana Gana Mana

Rating: 8.3/10

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj, G. M. Sundar, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya

Plot: A professor's death causes uproar across the nation and sends a policeman on a meticulous probe about the murder. However, the case soon puts the officer in trouble

Movie: Bheeshma Parvam

Rating: 7.7/10

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Mammootty

Plot: Michael, the third son of the Anjootti family in Kochi, takes over the business. Moreover, few house members join with foes to clamp down on him

Movie: John Luther 

Rating: 7.2/10

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Jayasurya

Plot: Inspector John Luther, a committed workaholic, investigates the case of a missing teacher. However, an unrelated accident soon puts his whole career in jeopardy

Movie: Rorschach

Rating: 7.1/10

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast:  Mammootty, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nazeer, Sanju Sivram, Asif Ali

Plot: Luke Anthony has a mysterious past and sets on a mission to seek revenge from someone who has destroyed him deeply

Movie: Salute

Rating: 7/10

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan

Plot: S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer on voluntary leave, is haunted by an old case he investigated. How far will he go to unravel the mystery and bring the truth to light?

Related Reads
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy.