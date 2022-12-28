Yearender 2022: Jana Gana Mana To Rorschach; Here Are The 5 Top Rated South Indian Films On OTT This Year

Wed, 28 Dec 2022 12:59 PM IST
The year 2022 has proven to be a big success for OTT platforms. Various films that saw a direct-to-digital release this year became a huge hit. South Indian films saw immense popularity on OTT and ranked high on IMDb charts.
With the year coming to an end soon, take a look at the 5 top rated South Indian films on OTT in 2022 that ruled over the audiences’ hearts this year:
Movie: Jana Gana Mana
Rating: 8.3/10
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj, G. M. Sundar, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya
Plot: A professor's death causes uproar across the nation and sends a policeman on a meticulous probe about the murder. However, the case soon puts the officer in trouble
Movie: Bheeshma Parvam
Rating: 7.7/10
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Mammootty
Plot: Michael, the third son of the Anjootti family in Kochi, takes over the business. Moreover, few house members join with foes to clamp down on him
Movie: John Luther
Rating: 7.2/10
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Jayasurya
Plot: Inspector John Luther, a committed workaholic, investigates the case of a missing teacher. However, an unrelated accident soon puts his whole career in jeopardy
Movie: Rorschach
Rating: 7.1/10
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Mammootty, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nazeer, Sanju Sivram, Asif Ali
Plot: Luke Anthony has a mysterious past and sets on a mission to seek revenge from someone who has destroyed him deeply
Movie: Salute
Rating: 7/10
OTT Platform: Sony LIV
Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan
Plot: S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer on voluntary leave, is haunted by an old case he investigated. How far will he go to unravel the mystery and bring the truth to light?