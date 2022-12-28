Yearender 2022: Jana Gana Mana To Rorschach; Here Are The 5 Top Rated South Indian Films On OTT This Year

The year 2022 has proven to be a big success for OTT platforms. Various films that saw a direct-to-digital release this year became a huge hit. South Indian films saw immense popularity on OTT and ranked high on IMDb charts.

With the year coming to an end soon, take a look at the 5 top rated South Indian films on OTT in 2022 that ruled over the audiences’ hearts this year:

Movie: Jana Gana Mana

Rating: 8.3/10

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Prithviraj Sukumaran, Suraj Venjaramoodu, Pasupathi Raj, G. M. Sundar, Mamta Mohandas, Sri Divya

Plot: A professor's death causes uproar across the nation and sends a policeman on a meticulous probe about the murder. However, the case soon puts the officer in trouble

Movie: Bheeshma Parvam

Rating: 7.7/10

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Mammootty

Plot: Michael, the third son of the Anjootti family in Kochi, takes over the business. Moreover, few house members join with foes to clamp down on him

Movie: John Luther

Rating: 7.2/10

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Jayasurya

Plot: Inspector John Luther, a committed workaholic, investigates the case of a missing teacher. However, an unrelated accident soon puts his whole career in jeopardy

Movie: Rorschach

Rating: 7.1/10

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Mammootty, Sharafudheen, Jagadish, Grace Antony, Bindu Panicker, Kottayam Nazeer, Sanju Sivram, Asif Ali

Plot: Luke Anthony has a mysterious past and sets on a mission to seek revenge from someone who has destroyed him deeply

Movie: Salute

Rating: 7/10

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Dulquer Salmaan, Diana Penty, Manoj K. Jayan

Plot: S.I Aravind Karunakaran, a police officer on voluntary leave, is haunted by an old case he investigated. How far will he go to unravel the mystery and bring the truth to light?