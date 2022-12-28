Yearender 2022: Hailey And Justin Beiber To Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds; Top 5 Most Stylish Celebrity Couples On Red Carpet

Without question, 2022 has been a year of love in the entertainment world with Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's PDA-filled wedding or Blake Lively and Ryan Reynold's long-lasting love streams.

But all romance aside, these famous couples have also delivered some excellent style moments, making the headlines all year around. Right from Hailey and Justin Bieber shutting down the Grammys red carpet moment, to the iconic Blake Lively revelation New York city gown, setting the internet alight, let's revisit the top 5 best couple's fashion moments of 2022 below.

Blake Lively And Ryan Reynolds

Hollywood's star couple Ryan Reynolds and Blake lively set the Met Gala event on fire, making their jaw-dropping appearance. Although all eyes were on the revealing gown of the queen, Ryan Reynolds gave a subtle and most adorable touch to the whole incident taking place at the Met Gala 2022.

Wearing the ensemble of Atelier Versace, Blake Lively walked the steps of the Met Gala untying her bow to reveal a bright blue-green trail. The impression left on Ryan Reynold's face with the shocking transformation of her wife's attire was iconic to notice, making the two the stars of the event.

Beyoncé And Jay-Z

Fronting a Tiffany & Company campaign, Beyoncé and Jay-Z rocked the red carpet moment with their iconic look where the couple compliment each other. Dazzling the evening only for a few hours, Queen Bey and her shining consort looked ravishing and iconic at the moment.

Where Beyoncé looked chic and classy in a yellow body-hugging gown with a long drape-like trail, Jay-Z opted for a black and white suit looking like a gentleman with his armor in hand.

Justin Bieber And Hailey Bieber

The sensational couple certainly didn't match the traditional sense of the event, however, Justin Bieber looked inspired by his wife, as the pair were dressed completely differently from each other on the red carpet, however, somehow it indeed worked.

When Hailey Bieber wore an incredibly chic and simple Saint Laurent gown, the ivory color resembled her wedding look. Justin Bieber on the other hand wore an oversize black suit completing his look with a bright pink golf hat and sunglasses.

Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

Taking a closer look at the Bollywood industry, the new lovers in town Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have been the talk of the year with their adorable PDA-filled pictures melting the hearts of their fans.

Donning up for Karan Johar's iconic birthday bash, the couple was seen for the first time in front camera together after their marriage, where they completely complimented each other. Where Katrina was seen wearing a blue body-fit short dress with black stilettos, Vicky Kaushal was seen in an all-black glittery avatar for the event.

Travis Barker And Kourtney Kardashian

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian's Met Gala 2022 look was an extension of each other, where the couple walked the Met Gala's red carpet hand in hand. Draped in the assets of Thom Browne, the couple raised many eyebrows in picking the theme of the evening.

Sharing the details of her dress on her Instagram, the couple wore each other's deconstructed version, where they opted for a monochrome look in a blocked black and white skirt with a corset detailing on the waist paired with white on Kourtney, while her husband complimented the look with an uneven hemmed coat, a white shirt with a bow and a pleated skirt with trousers look.