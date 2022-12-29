Yearender 2022: From Tunisha Sharma To Pallavi Dey, Indian TV Actresses Who Died By Suicide

The unfortunate demise of actress Tunisha Sharma on December 24 shocked the nation, as the star hung herself on the set of her television serial. However, this is not the first time a television actress has committed suicide this year.

Unfortunately, 2022 saw a string of deaths by suicide that indeed shocked the entertainment industry. As 2022 draws to an end, let's remember these actresses we lost this year over suicide.

Tunisha Sharma

The latest case in the long line of deaths to rock the entertainment world is the demise of the young star Tunisha Sharma, who made her acting debut with 'Bharat Ka Veer Putra-Maharana Pratap' in 2015.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tunisha Sharma (@_tunisha.sharma_)

The actress hanged herself on the set of her serial 'Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul' where the actress took a half an hour break and never returned. She was rushed to the hospital but was instantly declared dead. Tunisha was subjected to being in a relationship with her co-star Sheezan Khan, and the duo ended their relationship two weeks ago.

Vaishali Takkar

Vaishali Takkar was a friendly face of the telly industry as she played the role of Anjali Bharadwaj in 'Sasural Simar Ka.' The actress committed suicide by hanging herself in her native home in Indore, Madhya Pradesh on October 16.

(Image Credits:@KomalVT/Twitter)

The actress was found by her father, where she also left a suicide note which revealed that she was troubler by her neighbor Rahul Navlani and after a torture of 2.5 years, she wanted him to be punished.

Pallavi Dey

Bengali actress and a friendly face of the Bengali tele industry, Pallavi died by suicide on May 15, when the actress was found hanging from a ceiling fan in her flat in Kolkata.

(Image Credits:@KetulParmar_/Twitter)

The body was soon sent to MR Bangur Hospital for legal procedures, however, no suicide note near the body was recovered and no marks of any kind of external force were found on the body.

Manjusha Niyogi

(Image Credits:@KetulParmar_/Twitter)

The 'Kanchi' actress Manjusha Niyogi committed suicide on May 27, when the actress was found hanging from the ceiling of her room in Kolkata. Residing with her family in Kolkata, the actress was suffering from acute depression, after the demise of her close friend Bidisha Majumdar who also committed suicide.

Bidisha Majumdar

After mourning the death of her close friend Pallavi Dey, Bidisha Majumdar allegedly committed suicide 10 days later on May 25. The actress's body was soon discovered in her flat in the Dum Dum area of Kolkata.

(Image Credits:@KetulParmar_/Twitter)

Bidisha Majumdar was reportedly in a same-sex relationship with a woman whom she often referred to as 'Bou' meaning her wife.