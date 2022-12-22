Yearender 2022: From 'The Kashmir Files' To 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', 5 Bollywood Movies Which Broke The Curse Of Box Office Failures

BOLLYWOOD has been facing a crisis of box office hits in 2022 as the 'Boycott Bollywood' trend on social media and COVID-19 affected the films a lot. Moreover, the audience found the comfort of watching movies at their home because of the OTT platforms. However, amid this box office failure curse, some Bollywood films were able to attract the audience back to the theatres.

Take a look at the Bollywood films that broke the curse of box office failures in 2022.

Gangubai Kathiawadi:

Starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role, Gangubai Kathiawadi was one of the first Bollywood films in 2022 that saw success in theatres. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie also stars Ajay Devgn, Vijay Raaz, Seema Pahwa, and Shantanu Maheshwari in pivotal roles. The movie reportedly collected over Rs 130 crores worldwide.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2:

Directed by Anees Bazmee, the movie stars Kartik Aaryan, Tabu and Kiara Advani in the lead role and is credited to revive Bollywood at the box office in 2022. This horror comedy collected over Rs 250 crore at the box office worldwide.

The Kashmir Files:

The Kashmir Files became one of the highest-grossing Hindi films in the post-pandemic era and its box office collection took everyone by surprise. Directed by Vivek Agnihotri, the film is based on the exodus of the Kashmiri Pandits during the Kashmir Insurgency in 1990.

Brahmastra: Part 1 Shiva

Brahmastra has been one of the most ambitious projects of Bollywood in 2022. Starring Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, Brahmastra collected over Rs 250 crores in India. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, Brahmastra will return with Part 2 and Part 3.

Drishyam 2:

Drishyam 2 has collected over Rs 200 crore at the box office and it is still running in the theatres. The movie stars Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran and Akshaye Khanna in the lead role. It is a remake of the 2021 Malayalam film of the same name.