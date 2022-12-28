Yearender 2022: From Sushmita-Lalit To Seema-Sohail, 5 Celebrity Couples Who Parted Ways This Year

Bollywood celebrities are always scrutinised for the people they are spotted with, their affairs, break-ups and patch-ups. Their private lives are always in the public eye. In 2022, while some couples made up, many more broke up.

This year saw a great number of celebrity couples deciding go their separate ways. As we reach the end of 2022, let's have a look at some of the celebrity pairs who called it quits this year.

Dhanush And Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth: After 18 years of marriage, the celeb couple Dhanush and Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth shockingly parted their ways in 2022. After announcing their separation, the pair, via a social media post, asked everybody to respect their choice. Despite the fact that the two didn't reveal the reason behind their detachment, there were numerous reports asserting that their families were attempting to "convince them to stay together."

Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani: The separation of Bollywood's most beloved pair, Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff, came as a huge shock to fans. This news was made public by Tiger Shroff himself on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee with Karan 7. He declared on the show, “I believe that I am single and at the moment I am looking for someone to date." It is known that the two have dated for over six years.

Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi: Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's liaison has been the most debated relationship of 2022. Business Tycoon Modi had fallen in love with former Miss Universe Sushmita. Modi caught everyone’s attention when he took to his Twitter handle and shared some pictures with Sushmita Sen with a caption that read, "A new beginning a new life finally starting a new life with my partner in crime."

For this, Sushmita was also heavily criticised on social media. Furthermore, a lot of people even labelled her a "gold digger". Nevertheless, this association of the two could not be sustained for long and they went their separate ways.

Shamita Shetty and Rakesh Bapat: 'Bigg Boss OTT' fans were left disappointed when Shamita and Rakesh suddenly parted ways. The duo fondly called #Shara by fans ended their relationship after dating for some time. The actress gave this information to the fans through a social media post.

Sohail Khan and Seema Sajdeh: Sohail Khan, an actor-producer, and Seema Sajdeh, ended their 24-year-long marriage this year, after things became bitter between them. The two officially separated in August 2022.