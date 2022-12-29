Yearender 2022: From Strange World To Turning Red, 5 Best Animated Films Of The Year

Animated films always manage to fill the audience's heart with warmth and love and are loved by viewers of all generations. This year gave us some heartwarming animated films which received a lot of love and appreciation from the audience.

Take a look at our top 5 picks of the best-animated films released in 2022.

Strange World:

Starring the voices of Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, and Lucy Liu, Strange World revolves around the Clades, a legendary family of explorers and their journey to a mysterious land below their world. The movie is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Sonic 2:

This action-adventure comedy film stars Ben Schwartz, Jim Carrey, James Marsden, Tika Sumpter, Natasha Rothwell, Adam Pally and Lee Majdoub in the lead role as they reprise their roles from the previous film. Meanwhile, Colleen O'Shaughnessey, Idris Elba and Shemar Moore have joined the star cast for Sonic 2. The movie revolves around Sonic's face-off against Doctor Robotnik and Knuckles the Echidna. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Pinocchio:

Based on the 1883 Italian novel The Adventures of Pinocchio by Carlo Collodi, the movie reimagines the story of Pinnochio, a wooden puppet that comes to life. It stars Gregory Mann and David Bradley in the lead role, along with Ewan McGregor, Burn Gorman, Ron Perlman, John Turturro, and Finn Wolfhard in the supporting role. The movie is streaming on Netflix.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to the hit animated film 'Minion' and the fifth film in the Despicable Me franchise. Directed by Kyle Balda, the movie stars Steve Carell as Gru along with Pierre Coffin, Taraji P. Henson, Michelle Yeoh, Russell Brand, Julie Andrews, and Alan Arkin. The movie is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Turning Red:

Turning Red revolves around a teenage Chinese-Canadian girl, who turns into a giant red panda due to a hereditary curse. The movie stars Rosalie Chiang, Sandra Oh, Ava Morse, Hyein Park, Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Orion Lee, Wai Ching Ho, Tristan Allerick Chen, and James Hong. It is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.