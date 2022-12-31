Yearender 2022: From Rihanna's Sheer Pregnancy Lingerie To Bhumi Pednekar's High Slit Gown; Iconic Fashion Moments Of The Year

2022 is definitely a year to remember. As the year is coming to an end, let's have a look at some of the top iconic fashion moments of the year 2022. From Deepika Padukone's debut as a Cannes Jury member to Rihanna's fashion moments showcasing her baby bump and more, take a look:

Rihanna Doesn't Shies Away To Show-Off Her Baby-Bump

Rihanna emerged as one of the best dressed celebs of the year 2022. From wearing sheer ensemble to opting for a ishnet lingerie and diamond belly chains, the Barbadian singer knows how to slay any look. The black see-through outfit she wore to the Dior show has to rank among her most iconic outfits. With a sheer black pregnancy lingerie dress, a long black leather jacket, black leather boots, stacked necklaces, a half-tied mane, and a red lip, the singer showed off her baby bump.

Priyanka Chopra's Satin Pick Didn't Go Unnotice

Priyanka Chopra made heads turn in Nicolas Jebran's gown on the second day of Red Sea International Film Festival 2022. Her outfit was made of opulent gold satin, and her matching coat trailed after her all the way to the ground. To complete her look the Citadel actress wore a beaded necklace with open ends that were shaped into stars, and the ruched bodice embraced her figure. She wore diamond earrings and a watch with jewels.

Anne Hathaway's Cannes' Look Can't Be Forgotten

Anne Hathaway made a splash on the red carpet of Cannes Film Festival in an all-white ensemble. The white custom column gown by Armani Privé featured a spliced empire line and trailing train. The look was completed with a statement necklac, rings, open tresses, and minimal makeup.

Hrithik Roshan's All-Black Appearance

Hrithik Roshan recently attended the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah. The actor opted for a black waistcoat, a white button-down shirt, a grey tailored jacket, straight-fit pants, a bowtie, and black dress shoes.

Deepika Padukone Signs Off Cannes Film Festival 2022 In White Saree

Deepika Padukone signed off the Cannes Film Festival 2022 in a beautiful off-white ruffled saree. A dramatic, gorgeous pearl necklace and lovely earrings completed the ensemble. She finally chose a neat bun for her hairstyle. Additionally, her no makeup makeup look was flawless.

Bhumi Pednekar's High Slit Is Surely A Thing You Wouldn't Want To Miss

Bhumi Pednekar has had a drastic fashion transformation this year. The actress never gives a second thought when it comes to wearing any daring outfit. Recently, the actress opted for a white-coloured high-slit gown for her recent outing and she looked nothing less than a diva. To complete her look, the Badhaai Do actress wore silver-coloured high heels and subtle stone earrings. To add extra glam to her look, Pednekar also wore sheer gloves.