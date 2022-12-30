  • News
Yearender 2022: From Red Leather Jacket At Paris Fashion Week To Brown Suit At Grammys, Top 5 Biggest Fashion Moment Of BTS' V This Year

Yearender 2022: On Kim Taehyung's 27th birthday, take a look at the times V made heads turn in stylish outfits this year.

By Simran Srivastav
Fri, 30 Dec 2022 01:12 PM IST
Biggest fashion moment of V in 2022 (Image Courtesy: BTS V/Instagram)

BTS ARMY is on cloud nine right now as their favourite K-pop idol, Kim Taehyung, is celebrating his 27th birthday today. From opening cafes to decorating buses to making donations, V's fans have left no stone unturned to celebrate this special day. The 'Christmas Tree' hitmaker is known for his quirky yet stylish fashion choices.

On his 27th birthday, take a look at the times V made heads turn in stylish outfits in 2022.

Grammy Awards 2022:

V attended and performed at the Grammy Awards 2022 along with the other members of BTS. Moreover, he met many international stars including Lady Gaga, and Olivia Rodrigo, among others. However, his outfit was one of the major highlights of the event as the singer made a stylish entry in a brown suit with a floral design on it.

 
 
 
Paris Fashion Week 2022:

The Paris Fashion Week was the talk of the town as the singer was seen with BLACKPINK's Lisa and Korean actor Park Bo-gum. Moreover, V looked dapper in a red leather jacket and black sequined top and paired it with black leather pants. He completed his look with an embellished OTT necklace and matching dress shoes.

Stylish In Floral Jacket:

V is known for his quirky outfit choices and looks good in everything. For a photoshoot, V donned a black jacket with a floral print on it. He paired his jacket with yellow pants and a white tee.

 
 
 
Time travel to the 1900s:

Ditching his quirky outfits, V made heads turn in classic suits which a glimpse into the 1900s.

 
 
 
Funky sweaters:

If you want to add some fun to your outfits, then V's sweater can be your inspo. V wore this pink cardigan-sweater which had some funky prints on it.

This, the K-pop group celebrated their 9th debut anniversary this year and also released its song 'Yet To Come' on the occasion. Moreover, BTS decided to go forward with their military enlistment.

