Yearender 2022: From Ranbir Kapoor To Ram Charan, 7 Actors Who Rocked Box Office This Year

Rumours of the movie industry's downfall have been greatly exaggerated. When the pandemic caused theatre closures in 2020 and 2021, some believed it would spell the end of the movie-going era. However, dismissing that notion, several movies that released in 2022, not only became huge domestic box office hits but also fared well globally.

We have rounded up a list of the Indian actors whose movies minted over Rs 100 crore at the box office. See if your favourite star was included.

Ranbir Kapoor

Brahmastra, featuring Ranbir Kapoor in the lead role, opened to a thunderous response at the box office when it released in cinemas on September 9. It earned a net income of almost Rs 34 crore on the first day, aiding Bollywood's recovery from the recent wave of failures. Subsequently, it became the top choice of the audience. With a global total of Rs 425 crore, the movie has been a huge success.

Kartik Aaryan

Anees Bazmee's horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, concluded its theatrical run with its worldwide gross crossing the Rs 250 crore mark. The Kartik Aaryan-starrer earned Rs 182 crore nett (Rs 215 crore gross) in India, with a further $5.5 million (Rs 43 crore) from the international markets. The Bhushan Kumar and Murad Khetani production was a much-needed success for the Hindi film industry, and one of the highest grossers of the year.

Ajay Devgn

Drishyam 2, starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, has been performing well at the box office despite the release of James Cameron's Avatar: The Way of Water last Friday. On its fifth weekend, the movie collected Rs 5 crore nett, and kept up its steady streak on its fifth Monday. The movie has crossed Rs 298 crores worldwide, so far and is likely to contribute around Rs 4-5 crore in profits, in the coming week.

Rishab Shetty

Rishab Shetty, was the lead in his own directorial, Kantara, which was not only a commercial success, but also earned a great deal of critical acclaim. The film was made on a modest budget of around Rs 15 crore and went on to gross over Rs 390 crores across the globe. However, initially, no one had expected the movie to even touch the Rs 100-crore mark, let alone bring in four times that amount.

Yash

Naveen Kumar Gowda, who goes by his screen name Yash, has delivered the most successful movie of the year K.G.F Chapter 2. This Kannada movie did the unthinkable and resulted in a domestic profit of approximately Rs 1,000 crores and even more so globally, with a gross of 1,200 crores.

Ram Charan and Jr NTR

Ram Charan and Jr NTR-starrer RRR, helmed by SS Rajamouli, was the second highest grossing movie of 2022. In India, the film garnered Rs 944 crores, while its worldwide collections amounted to Rs 1,130 crores. Furthermore, it was also nominated for two Golden Globe Awards.