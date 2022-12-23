Yearender 2022: From Ponniyin Selvan 1 To Vikram, 5 Best Tamil Films That You Can Watch On OTT

TAMIL cinema took the Indian film industry to new heights with some unique and incredible stories which touched the audience's hearts. These movies were not just praised by the critics but were also able to attract the audience back to the theatres in the post-pandemic era.

Take a look at 5 films that changed the course of Tamil cinema in 2022.

Ponniyin Selvan 1:

Mani Ratnam's magnum opus 'Ponniyin Selvan-1' has become one of the most successful films of this year. The movie stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban. there is a lot of anticipation regarding the second instalment of the film. Earlier, Mani Ratnam himself revealed that Ponniyin Selvan-2 will release after 6 to 9 months after the part's release. According to several reports, Ponniyin Selvan Part 2 will release on April 28, 2023.

Gargi:

Written and directed by Gautham Ramachandran, Gargi stars Sai Pallavi in the lead role. Suriya and Jyotika teamed up with Sai Pallavi to present her film under their production house 2D Pictures. The movie received a positive response from the audience and the critics.

Vikram:

Starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupati and Fahadh Faasil in the lead role, Vikram became one of the most successful Indian movies of 2022. The movie is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is part of the Lokesh Kanagaraj Universe. The first film in this universe was Kaithi.

Thiruchitrambalam:

Starring Dhanush and Nithya Menen in the lead roles, Thiruchitrambalam brought the charm of telling simple stories on the big screen. The movie also stars Bharathiraja, Prakash Raj, Raashii Khanna and Priya Bhavani Shankar in supporting roles. Thiruchitrambalam received positive responses from both the audience and the critics. It is now streaming on Sun NXT in Tamil.

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

R Madhavan made his directorial debut with Rocketry: The Nambi Effect and wrote and produced it as well. Moreover, the film also premiered at Cannes Film Festival 2022. It is a biographical drama film, based on the life of Nambi Narayanan, a former scientist and aerospace engineer of the Indian Space Research Organisation, who was falsely accused of espionage.