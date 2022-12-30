Yearender 2022: From 'Pathaan' To 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', Highly-Anticipated Movies Of 2023

The year 2022 has been a challenging year for the B-town industry. While films like Drishyam 2, RRR, Gangubai Kathiawadi, Sita Ramam, and others created waves around the globe, others, like Cirkus, Ram Setu, and Dhaakad, were utter disasters.

Well, 2023 is around the corner and the movie-buffs are awaiting the release of the most-anticipated films of the upcoming year. From Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone's Pathaan to Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and more, here is a list of films that are gearing for release in 2023:

Pathaan

The upcoming Hindi-language spy action-thriller film written and directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra under his banner Yash Raj Films is all set to hit the big screens on January 25, 2023. The movie stars Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead roles.

Jawan

Touted as one of the highly-anticipated films of the year 2023, Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan will have a grand theatrical release on June 2, 2023. The film will see SRK in a dual role alongside Tamil star Nayanthara. Deepika Padukone will also appear in a cameo appearance.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani

Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani is scheduled to release on April 28, 2023. Apart from the Gully Boy co-stars, the movie also stars Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, and Dharmendra in pivotal roles. Helmed by Karan Johar, the movie is bankrolled by Dhara Productions.

Maidaan

The upcoming Indian Hindi-language biographical sports drama film Maidaan is based on the golden era of Indian football. Directed by Amit Sharma, the film stars Ajay Devgn as football coach Syed Abdul Rahim along with Priyamani, Rudranil Ghosh, and Gajraj Rao. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on February 17, 2023.

Dunki

Shah Rukh Khan's highly-anticipated film Dunki marks the first collaboration of SRK and Hirani for a film project. The film will also star Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. Dunki will hit the theatres on December 22, 2023.

Tiger 3

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif-starrer movie Tiger 3 is scheduled for the Diwali 2023 release. Directed by Maneesh Sharma, the movie will also see Emraan Hashmi taking on the role of antagonist. Tiger 3 will be released in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi.

Adipurush

Om Raut-directorial mythological drama Adipurush stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan and Sunny Singh in the lead roles. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on 16 June 2023. Adipurush was earlier scheduled to have a theatrical release on January 12, 2023, but after the makers released the much- awaited trailer of the movie, it got postponed because of the negative reviews.