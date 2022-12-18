Yearender 2022: From Komal Pandey's Bold Coutures To Kritika Khurana's Ethnic Affairs; 5 Digital Celebs Of This Year

The Indian fashion market goes on the accounts of influencers and fashionistas for a variety of reasons ranging from beauty tutorials to OOTDs, to reasonably inspected clothing, etc. People do follow up on the mixing and matching of these bloggers hanging their inspirations in their cupboards.

This market behavior and loyalty have thus added an extensive reach to them, making some a brand in themselves or appealing to the brands. Let's take a look at 5 of the most popular digital celebs in India.

Couture Queen: Komal Pandey

Delhi-based fashion influencer Komal Pandey was studying CA, however, she found her calling in fashion blogging. Known for her bold and unconventional style, she has stood to become one of the most popular content creators in India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Komal Pandey (@komalpandeyofficial)

Her fashion is catered to the niche of her audience, however, her personality comes out to be passionate, flamboyant, and bold. From her chic and shimmery gowns to her boho accessories and skirts, her perseverance in content creation has indeed stood out from other influencers.

Kritika Khurana: The Boho Girl

Kritika Khurana popularly known as 'ThatBohoGirl' is one of the most-followed Indian fashion and lifestyle influencers on Instagram with over 1.7 million followers. Known for her travel vlogs and stunning fashion sense, she has completed over 8 years in the industry and is often seen posing for famous magazine covers with celebrities.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kritika Khurana (@thatbohogirl)

Her style has always been a spark of interest to her audience and an encouragement as her fashion tips are just the zing one girl needs in her wardrobe. She has indeed become a brand of her own, where her ethnic affairs from draping sarees to lavish Kurti sets have stolen the audience's heart every time.

Siddharth Batra's Monsoon Mood

Siddharth Batra has become an icon for male bloggers and influencers breaking the barriers and taboos of Indian culture, his styling, and unconventional preferences have provided a new digital portal of fashion for the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Siddharth Batra (@siddharth93batra)

Changing men's fashion and shattering all gender norms, Siddharth plays and explores with his style and makeup by challenging society's rigid standards for men, he has indeed paved the way for gender neutrality from his choice of clothes.

Masoom Minawala Mehta: The Style Fiesta

A big name in the world of fashion, Masoom Minawala Mehta has established herself as a strong entity and brand which requires no introduction. Keeping several awards and accolades in her bag, this digital celeb has represented India at the Cannes Film Festival and on various international platforms.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Masoom Minawala Mehta (@masoomminawala)

Today, working with some of the biggest fashion and lifestyle brands across the globe, she is also an entrepreneur working hard towards her global recognition which can uplift other women too. Featuring several publications, she was also on the list of Forbes 30 under 30 issues in Asia.

Ankush Bahuguna: A Savage-Cringe Interest

Ankush Bahuguna's Instagram feed is indeed believed to be cringe-worthy, however, his satirical videos and anti-stereotypical fashion looks have made him notable in the game. From appearing with his savage mother in the hook, Ankush has also worked for lifestyle companies including MensXP and iDiva.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wing It with Ankush Bahuguna (@wingitwithankush)

Known to be one of the most popular Instagram fashion influencers in 2022, his makeup and fashion drips are to die for. With hilarious and witty reels and posts also on the side, his daily dose of humor with a blast of fashion and lifestyle content will catch your breath.