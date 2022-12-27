Yearender 2022: From Kajal Aggarwal-Gautam Kitchlu To Ram Charan-Upasana; Celebs Who Announced Pregnancy This Year

In the year 2022, a number of famous couples, including Kajal Aggarwal, Alia Bhatt, and others, announced their pregnancies. Here are all the celebs and couples who made pregnancy announcements in 2022 and who also welcomed their young ones:

KAJAL AGGARWAL & GAUTAM KITCHLU

Tollywood actress Kajal Aggarwal confirmed her pregnancy in January, this year. She headed to her Instagram handle and posted a picture in which she is seen posing with her husband, Gautam Kitchlu, with her baby bump. Kitchlu also confirmed that they are all set to welcome their first child together. The duo welcomed a baby boy on April 19, 2022.

RAM CHARAN & UPASANA

Pan-India star Ram Charan, who has been basking in the success of RRR, recently announced that he and his wife Upasana are expecting their first child. The news was announced by Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi on his Twitter handle. It is pertinent to note that the duo tied the knot in June 2012 after dating for one year.

ALIA BHATT & RANBIR KAPOOR

Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram in June and announced her pregnancy. The picture featured the Raazi actress lying on the hospital bed and her husband Ranbir was seen sitting beside her. The duo welcomed a baby girl in November 2022, whom they named Raha.

PRANITHA SUBHASH

Tollywood star Pranitha Subhash announced her pregnancy on the occasion of her husband's 34th birthday on April 11. The duo was blessed with a baby girl in June this year and the girl has been named Arna.

BIPASHA BASU & KARAN SINGH GROVER

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu announced on August 16 that she is expecting her first child with husband-actor Karan Singh Grover. The duo was blessed with a baby girl on November 12, 2022.

SONAM KAPOOR-ANAND AHUJA

In March 2022, B-town actress Sonam Kapoor announced that she is expecting her first child with her husband Anand Ahuja. The duo welcomed a baby boy on August 20, 2022.