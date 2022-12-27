Yearender 2022: From 'Freddy' To 'Darlings'; 5 Movies Which Ranked Top 10 On OTT Platforms

The unpredictable waves of Covid-19 in India, lead to a fall of many industries. The theatrical business was impacted the most as people refused to step out of their homes amid the deadly pandemic, thereby shifting audience's interest to watch movies at home rather than going out of the house and get themselves infected. This is how the OTT platforms changed the game, resulting into the fall of movie theatres.

Though the theatres revived after the success of several films like RRR, KGF 2, Jug Jugg Jeeyo and more, the filmmakers, preferring to not risk their career and money by releasing their movies in theatres, are prioritising to release their movies on the OTT platforms like Netflix, Disney+Hotstar and more. Here's a look at some of the films which ranked Top 10 on OTT:

Freddy

Freddy, which is currently premiering on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar, has been garnering a lot of praise from all across the globe. The film got released on December 2, 2022, and is touted as one of the best films of the year. Freddy was also ranked in the Top 10 category.

Monica O My Darling

Vasan Bala-directorial Monica O My Darling, starring Rajkummar Rao and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles, has been garnering a lot of praise from all across the nation. The film also received appreciation for the performance of the star cast and the amazing soundtrack from all across the nation.

Cuttputlli

Akshay Kumar and Rakul Preet Singh-starrer action-thriller film, Cuttputlli, received a lot of appreciation after it got released on Disney+Hotstar. The film was declared one of the best movies by the 'Ram Setu' actor.

Darlings

Darlings hit the OTT giant Netflix on August 5, 2022. The film starred Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, and Shefali Shah in the lead roles and was critically acclaimed as one of the finest films of the year 2022. The movie also ranked in the Top 10 category on Netflix.

The Gray Man

The Gray Man, touted as one of the biggest OTT releases of the year 2022, stars Ryan Gosling, Dhanush and Chris Evans in the lead roles. Released to much hype on July 22, The Gray Man was initially a blockbuster success, spending its first week in the Netflix Top 10.