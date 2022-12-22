Yearender 2022: From 'All Of Us Are Dead' To 'Twenty-Five Twenty-One', 8 Must Watch K-Dramas Of The Year

KOREAN pop culture has gained a huge fan following worldwide and this year, Korean cinema took the entertainment industry by storm. Last year, the shows like Squid Games took Korean cinema to a new height and received accolades globally. In 2022, Korean dramas were not behind at all and were the talk of the town because of their stellar performances and mind-blowing storyline.

Take a look at the Korean shows of 2022 that you should immediately add to your watch list:

All Of Us Are Dead:

All of Us are Dead pic.twitter.com/wJgImlVbT6 — Plug lol (@Plug_lol) December 19, 2022

The Netflix original show revolves around students trapped in a high school trying to survive a zombie virus outbreak. The show stars Park Ji-hu, Yoon Chan-young, Cho Yi-hyun, Lomon, Yoo In-soo, Lee Yoo-mi, Kim Byung-chul, Lee Kyu-hyung, and Jeon Bae-soo in the lead role. It has been renewed for the second season.

Extraordinary Attorney Woo:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Swoon (@theswoonnetflix)

'Extraordinary Attorney Woo' stars Park Eun-bin in the title role. It revolves around Woo Young-woo, a female rookie attorney with autism spectrum disorder (ASD) who is hired by a major law firm in Seoul. The show is now streaming on Netflix. The show has been nominated at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards in the Best Foreign Language Series category.

Pachinko:

Pachinko is based on the 2017 novel by Min Jin Lee and is streaming on Apple TV+. The show will reportedly return for the second season. It stars Youn Yuh-jung, Lee Min-ho, Kim Min-ha, and Jin Ha in the lead role. Pachinko has also been nominated in the Best Foreign Language Series category at the 28th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Alchemy Of Souls:

ALCHEMY OF SOULS 2 IS COMING FINALLY!!!pic.twitter.com/DhPGMKIICf — kath | aib 2 spoilers ♣️ (@kdramatreats) November 9, 2022

Alchemy Of Souls has become one of the most successful and talked about Korean dramas of 2022. The official synopsis reads, "Set in a fictional country called Daeho that does not exist in history or on maps, the series is about the love and growth of young mages as they overcome their twisted fates due to a forbidden magic spell known as the "alchemy of souls", which allows souls to switch bodies." The show is streaming on Netflix.

Our Blues:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Swoon (@theswoonnetflix)

The show stars Lee Byung-hun, Shin Min-a, Cha Seung-won, Lee Jung-eun, Uhm Jung-hwa, Han Ji-min, and Kim Woo-bin in the lead role. It is now streaming on Netflix. BTS member Jimin also lent his voice to the song 'With You' for this show.

Business Proposal:

Starring Ahn Hyo-seop, Kim Se-jeong, Kim Min-kyu, and Seol In-ah in the lead role, Business Proposal is streaming on Netflix. This romantic comedy revolves around Shin Ha-ri, an employee who accepts to go on a blind date in place of her friend, but finds out that her date is actually her boss.



The Sound Of Magic:

Starring Ji Chang-wook, Choi Sung-eun, and Hwang In-youp, The Sound Of Magic revolve around a magician who suddenly appears in front of Yoon Ah-yi and Na Il-deung and tries to help them in a mysterious way. The series is streaming on Netflix.

Twenty-Five Twenty-One:

Starring Kim Tae-ri, Nam Joo-hyuk, Bona, Choi Hyun-wook and Lee Joo-myung, Twenty-Five Twenty-One revolves around the lives of five characters spanning from the year of 1998 to 2021. The show is still a fan favourite and was one of the most successful Korean dramas of 2022.