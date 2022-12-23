Yearender 2022: From Alia Bhatt To Deepika Padukone, 6 Bollywood Actors Who Made Their OTT Debut This Year

OTT platforms have the cinema viewing experience for the audience and the film industry is also trying hard to adapt to this new change. As many Bollywood films did not work out at the box office, they received recognition on streaming platforms. Many Bollywood stars have also hoped for this trend and made an impressive debut on OTT.

Take a look at the Bollywood actors who made their OTT debut in 2022.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone, who has ruled the box office over the years, made her debut on the OTT platform with the film 'Gehrayiaan'. Streaming on Prime Video, the movie also stars Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhairya Karwa in the lead role, along with Rajat Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah in supporting roles. The movie received a mixed response from the audience, but Deepika was praised for her performance.

Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri Dixit impressed everyone with her performances in the two OTT releases- The Fame Game and Majaa Maa. She showed her grey side in the web series The Fame Game. Whereas, Majaa Maa shed light on the problems faced by the LGBTQIA+ community in society.

Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt became one of the most successful actors in the film industry in 2022 as she gave four back-to-back hits. Among these blockbusters, Alia made her OTT debut with the film 'Darlings', which was also her first film as a producer. The movie is streaming on Netflix and also stars Shefali Shah, Vijay Varma and Roshan Mathew.

Randeep Hooda

Randeep Hooda impressed the audience in the gritty and thriller web series 'CAT', which was also his debut on OTT. CAT is streaming on Netflix. The show revolves around Gurnam Singh, who worked as a CAT for the police during the Insurgency of the 1990s in Punjab. He has to return to his dark past after his younger brother gets caught in a drug peddling case.

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn made an impressive OTT debut with the web series 'Rudra: The Edge Of Darkness'. A remake of the British show 'Luther', the show also stars Raashii Khanna and Esha Deol. The web series is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar.

Tamannaah Bhatia

Tamannaah Bhatia had back-to-back releases on the OTT this year. She made her OTT movie debut with a light-hearted comedy film 'Babli Bouncer' and then was seen in a romantic comedy 'Plan A Plan B'. Both films had completely different concepts. Babli Bouncer is streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar. Meanwhile, Plan A Plan B is streaming on Netflix.