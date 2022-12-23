Yearender 2022: Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra & More; Celebs Who Launched Their Own Brands

Many celebrities-owned brands have set up well in India. Recent launches include Deepika Padukone's self-care line 82°E and Priyanka Chopra's expansion of her Anomaly brand into India. Here's a look at some of the brand set up by the B-town celebs in the year 2022:

Deepika Padukone has long spoken out in favour of self-care and mental wellness, and her recently launched business 82°E and its advertising reflect this. "82°E is a modern self-care brand that is born in India, for the world. With products that are rigorously sourced, carefully crafted and clinically tested, 82°E is on a mission to make the practice of self-care a simple, joyful and effective part of your everyday. #82e #SelfCare #Skincare," wrote the actress on her brand's Instagram handle.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Priyanka Chopra frequently flaunts her hair and discusses her hair care regimen. Her haircare brand, Anomaly Haircare, was just launched in India and has been doing really great. Her brand's Instagram post read, "@PriyankaChopra founded Anomaly because we want you to create the perfect foundation for your best hair yet while saving the planet at the same time! Share how much you love Anomaly below."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

After creating waves at the Box Office, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar launched his passion project in November. He launched his new apparel brand, Force IX. "Time for the big reveal…my passion project, my brand and the name is FORCE IX. Engineered with emotion Coming Soon! #ForceIX #EngineeredWithEmotion," wrote Bachchhan Paanday actor on his Instagram handle.