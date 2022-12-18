Yearender 2022: Comeback With 'Pink Venom' To Lisa's MTV VMA Win, 5 Biggest Moments For BLACKPINK

BLACKPINK is one of the most popular Korean pop groups in the world and has a huge fan following globally. From ruling the music charts to making BLINKS swoon with their looks to their killer dance movies, BLACKPINK knows how to leave their mark. However, this year turned out to be eventful for the group as they made their big comeback with a new album and world tour.

As this year is coming to an end, take a look at the biggest moments of BLACKPINK in 2022.

Comeback with Pink Venom Song

BLACKPINK took a break of around two years to focus on their solo projects. They made their comeback this year with the song 'Pink Venom' which became a chartbuster. 'Pink Venom' had the highest ranking on the music streaming platform Spotify's Top Songs Global Weekly Chart. The music video is closer to hit 500 million views on YouTube.

BLACKPINK World Tour

The Born Pink world tour began in October and the group gave two performances in Seoul on the 15th and 16th. Then, the group reached the US and performed in Dallas and Houston. They will go to the U.K., Spain, Europe, South-East Asia, the Middle East, and Australia from December 2022 to June 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BLΛƆKPIИK (@blackpinkofficial)

Blackpink Reunites With Selena Gomez

The group has collaborated with many artists but their song 'Ice cream' with Selena Gomez will always remain a fan favourite. Selena and BLACKPINK gave a pleasant surprise to their fans after they met again at the latter's concert. BLACKPINK members were seen wearing their 'Born Pink' merchandise sweatshirts. Meanwhile, Selena made heads turn in a long leather jacket with a black sweatshirt and blue denim jeans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Selena Gomez (@selenagomez)

Lisa Won MTV VMAs for Best K-pop

Lisa created history as she became the first solo artist to win the Best K-pop Award at MTV VMAs. The group also won the Best metaverse performance award.

Lisa's Paris Fashion Show Appearance

K-pop groups BTS and Blackpink have a massive fan following all over the world and are loved by millions. It's a dream for their fans to see them together. This dream came true when V and Lisa attended the Celine men's Spring-Summer 2023 collection in Paris.

Apart from Kim Taehyung and Lisa, famous Korean actor Park Bo-gum also attended the event. The pictures of the trio broke the internet.