Yearender 2022: From Announcing Hiatus To Jin's Military Enlistment, 5 Big Moments For BTS

THE Korean pop group BTS has taken the K-pop industry to a new level as it has gained a huge fan following worldwide. BTS, who has established themselves as a successful band worldwide, had an eventful and this year was a turning point in the career of Bangtan Boys.

From winning Billboard Music Award to announcing hiatus to enlisting in the military, take a look at the top 5 moments of BTS in 2022.

1. BTS Celebrated Their 9th Debut Anniversary:

The K-pop group celebrated their 9th debut anniversary this year and also released their song 'Yet To Come' on the occasion. BTS ARMY also wonderfully celebrated this special day. Google also paid tribute to BTS for their contribution to the music industry and launched their own purple heart icon on the search page.

2. BTS Announced Their Hiatus:

At their 9th anniversary, BTS gave a shock to their fans after announcing hiatus. The group said that they are taking a short break to focus on their solo projects. This news came out as a shock for BTS ARMY worldwide.

3. BTS' Military Enlistment:

BTS' military enlistment has been a topic of discussion from the start of their career. The group finally decided to go forward with their military enlistment which was also the reason for the break.

Talking about BTS' military enlistment, Bighit Music said, "BIGHIT MUSIC is proud to announce today that the members of BTS are currently moving forward with plans to fulfil their military service. After the phenomenal concert to support Busan’s bid for the World Expo 2030, and as each individual embarks on solo endeavours, it’s the perfect time and the members of BTS are honoured to serve."

4. Jin enlists in the military

BTS' eldest member Jin was the first member to move forward with his military enlistment.

BigHit Music official said in a statement, "Group member Jin will initiate the process as soon as his schedule for his solo release is concluded at the end of October. He will then follow the enlistment procedure of the Korean government." It was an emotional moment for the rest of the members and fans as they said their goodbyes to Jin. The singer will reportedly return in 2024.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jin of BTS (@jin)

5. BTS' historic win at Billboard Music Award 2022

BTS won awards in Billboard Music Awards in three categories including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist and Top Selling Song. They were nominated in six categories including Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Billboard Global Artist (Excluding U.S.), Top Selling Song (double nomination with ‘Butter and ‘Permission To Dance’), Top Billboard Global Song (Excluding U.S.), and Top Rock Song.

BTS has 12 Billboard Music Awards and has broken the records of Destiny's Child, who won 11 Billboard Music Awards.