Yearender 2022: Brahmastra’s Kesariya To Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s RangiSari; Here Are The Top 10 Songs Of Bollywood This Year

Tue, 27 Dec 2022 12:58 PM IST
2022 has been a great year for Bollywood in terms of music. The film industry has produced several big hits which ruled the charts the entire year. Be it the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ album or Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ music taking over social media, Bollywood films’ music stood out this year.
Take a look at the 10 top Bollywood songs that ruled the charts in 2022:
Song: Kesariya
Movie: Brahmastra
Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the song became an instant sensation on social media and was widely hailed as the love anthem of the year.
Song: RangiSari
Movie: Jug Jugg Jeeyo
Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani featured in this peppy number in their film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.
Song: Manike
Movie: Thank God
Nora Fatehi featured in this sizzling number in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’.
Song: Doobey
Movie: Gehraiyaan
Deepika Padukone made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video film ‘Gehraiyaan’. The song featured Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhariya Karwa.
Song: Meri Jaan
Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi
Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ became one of the biggest successes of 2022. The song was a romantic number between her and Shantanu Maheshwari.
Song: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track
Movie: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ became a blockbuster hit at the box office this year. The title song of the film featured the ‘Freddy’ star in a peppy dance number.
Song: Nacho Nacho
Movie: RRR
Undoubtedly one of the biggest dance hits of 2022, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR song has also been shortlisted for the best original music at the Academy Awards 2023.
Song: Jehda Nasha
Movie: An Action Hero
Nora Fatehi featured in a special number in Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’.
Song: Tur Kalleyaan
Movie: Laal Singh Chaddha
Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Tur Kalleyaan became the soul of the film. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song became a big hit amongst the audiences.
Song: Aafat
Movie: Liger
Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’ did not perform well at the box-office. However, its song Aafat became a rage on social media.