Yearender 2022: Brahmastra’s Kesariya To Jug Jugg Jeeyo’s RangiSari; Here Are The Top 10 Songs Of Bollywood This Year

Yearender 2022: Top bollywood songs of the year. (Image Credits: Screengrab from YouTube)

2022 has been a great year for Bollywood in terms of music. The film industry has produced several big hits which ruled the charts the entire year. Be it the Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Brahmastra’ album or Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’ music taking over social media, Bollywood films’ music stood out this year.

Take a look at the 10 top Bollywood songs that ruled the charts in 2022:

Song: Kesariya

Movie: Brahmastra

Starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the song became an instant sensation on social media and was widely hailed as the love anthem of the year.

Song: RangiSari

Movie: Jug Jugg Jeeyo

Varun Dhawan and Kiara Advani featured in this peppy number in their film ‘Jug Jugg Jeeyo’.

Song: Manike

Movie: Thank God

Nora Fatehi featured in this sizzling number in Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn-starrer ‘Thank God’.

Song: Doobey

Movie: Gehraiyaan

Deepika Padukone made her OTT debut with the Amazon Prime Video film ‘Gehraiyaan’. The song featured Deepika, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday and Dhariya Karwa.

Song: Meri Jaan

Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi

Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ became one of the biggest successes of 2022. The song was a romantic number between her and Shantanu Maheshwari.

Song: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Title Track

Movie: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

Kartik Aaryan-starrer ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ became a blockbuster hit at the box office this year. The title song of the film featured the ‘Freddy’ star in a peppy dance number.

Song: Nacho Nacho

Movie: RRR

Undoubtedly one of the biggest dance hits of 2022, the Ram Charan and Jr NTR song has also been shortlisted for the best original music at the Academy Awards 2023.

Song: Jehda Nasha

Movie: An Action Hero

Nora Fatehi featured in a special number in Ayushmann Khurrana’s ‘An Action Hero’.

Song: Tur Kalleyaan

Movie: Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha’s song Tur Kalleyaan became the soul of the film. Sung by Arijit Singh, the song became a big hit amongst the audiences.

Song: Aafat

Movie: Liger

Ananya Panday and Vijay Deverakonda-starrer ‘Liger’ did not perform well at the box-office. However, its song Aafat became a rage on social media.