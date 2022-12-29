Yearender 2022: Brahmastra To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Top 10 Bollywood Movies Of The Year You Must Watch On OTT

Thu, 29 Dec 2022 10:16 AM IST
It wasn’t the best of years for Bollywood in 2022. While some movies like Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ won over the audiences heart and became blockbuster successes, big releases including Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ failed to create a magic at the box-office.
With the year coming to an end, here are our top 10 Bollywood films of the year that are a must watch on OTT platforms before you step into 2023 that were able to leave the audiences’ impressed:
Movie: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra
Plot: After an accident, Ruhan agrees to accompany Reet back home. However, due to a series of untimely incidents, he gets caught up in her family's skirmish
Movie: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan
Plot: Shiva is on the brink of falling in love when his world turns upside down as he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians.
Movie: Dasvi
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam Dhar
Plot: Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a corrupt and uneducated politician, goes to jail due to the efforts of the police. However, he soon discovers the value of education and decides to earn his 10th-grade diploma
Movie: A Thursday
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Neha Dhupia
Plot: One fateful Thursday in the city of Mumbai invites tremendous horror when Naina, a nursery school teacher, holds 16 children hostage and produces a list of unfathomable demands.
Movie: Runway 34
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh
Plot: Upon dealing with the rough climate in Cochin, two pilots make a risky landing in Thiruvananthapuram. But trouble ensues when personnel from the AAIB probes the matter
Movie: The Kashmir Files
OTT Platform: Zee5
Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi
Plot: Krishna endeavours to uncover the reason behind his parents' brutal killings in Kashmir. He is shocked to uncover a web of lies and conspiracies in connection with the massive genocide
Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Varun Kapoor
Plot: The film is loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali
Movie: Jersey
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur
Plot: Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer, decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift
Movie: Qala
OTT Platform: Netflix
Cast: Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan
Plot: Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain and the voices of doubt within her
Movie: Jhund
OTT Platform: Zee5
Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru, Ankush Gedam
Plot: Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher, forms a football team of slum-dwelling children in order to keep them away from drugs and crime. Additionally, he strives to get them into a national tournament