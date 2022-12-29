Yearender 2022: Brahmastra To Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2; Top 10 Bollywood Movies Of The Year You Must Watch On OTT

Yearender 2022: Top 10 Bollywood Movies Of The Year Are A Must Watch On OTT. (Image Credits: Twitter)

It wasn’t the best of years for Bollywood in 2022. While some movies like Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ won over the audiences heart and became blockbuster successes, big releases including Ranveer Singh’s ‘Cirkus’ failed to create a magic at the box-office.

With the year coming to an end, here are our top 10 Bollywood films of the year that are a must watch on OTT platforms before you step into 2023 that were able to leave the audiences’ impressed:

Movie: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani, Tabu, Rajpal Yadav, Sanjay Mishra

Plot: After an accident, Ruhan agrees to accompany Reet back home. However, due to a series of untimely incidents, he gets caught up in her family's skirmish

Movie: Brahmastra Part One: Shiva

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Mouni Roy, Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan

Plot: Shiva is on the brink of falling in love when his world turns upside down as he discovers he has the power to control fire and a connection to a secret society of guardians.

Movie: Dasvi

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Nimrat Kaur, Yami Gautam Dhar

Plot: Ganga Ram Chaudhary, a corrupt and uneducated politician, goes to jail due to the efforts of the police. However, he soon discovers the value of education and decides to earn his 10th-grade diploma

Movie: A Thursday

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Yami Gautam Dhar, Neha Dhupia

Plot: One fateful Thursday in the city of Mumbai invites tremendous horror when Naina, a nursery school teacher, holds 16 children hostage and produces a list of unfathomable demands.

Movie: Runway 34

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh

Plot: Upon dealing with the rough climate in Cochin, two pilots make a risky landing in Thiruvananthapuram. But trouble ensues when personnel from the AAIB probes the matter

Movie: The Kashmir Files

OTT Platform: Zee5

Cast: Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, and Pallavi Joshi

Plot: Krishna endeavours to uncover the reason behind his parents' brutal killings in Kashmir. He is shocked to uncover a web of lies and conspiracies in connection with the massive genocide

Movie: Gangubai Kathiawadi

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa and Varun Kapoor

Plot: The film is loosely based on the true story of Ganga Jagjivandas Kathiawadi, popularly known as Gangubai Kothewali

Movie: Jersey

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Shahid Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Kapur

Plot: Arjun, a talented but failed cricketer, decides to return to cricket in his late thirties, driven by the desire to represent the Indian cricket team and fulfil his son's wish for a jersey as a gift

Movie: Qala

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Tripti Dimri, Swastika Mukherjee, Babil Khan

Plot: Haunted by her past, a talented singer with a rising career copes with the pressure of success, a mother's disdain and the voices of doubt within her

Movie: Jhund

OTT Platform: Zee5

Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Akash Thosar, Rinku Rajguru, Ankush Gedam

Plot: Vijay Barse, a retired sports teacher, forms a football team of slum-dwelling children in order to keep them away from drugs and crime. Additionally, he strives to get them into a national tournament