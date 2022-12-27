Yearender 2022: Bollywood Stars Who Gave The Biggest Box Office Debacles This Year

In 2022, some of the biggest hits to grace the silver screen came from Kartik Aaryan's Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, Alia Bhatt's Gangubai Kathiawadi to Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 2. However, there were a plethora of movies that not only tanked at the box office but ended up being some of the most epic flops of all time! These included some of the most renowned actors who ended up putting a massive dent in the domestic box office.

Kangana Ranaut

Kangana's spy action-thriller film Dhaakad, helmed by Razneesh Ghai and also starring Arjun Rampal and Divya Dutta, was made on a budget of over Rs 100 crore. Unfortunately, it became one of the greatest box office failures of all time, grossing only Rs 3.5 crore in India.

Aamir Khan

The perfectionist of Hindi cinema didn't have the success he hoped for with his ambitious adaptation of Forrest Gump, Laal Singh Chaddha. The movie, directed by Advait Chandan and starring Aamir and Kareena Kapoor Khan, had a production cost of nearly Rs 200 crore, but only managed to earn Rs 58.73 crore in India.

Akshay Kumar

Akshay Kumar's year at the movies was a total bust, as all four of his films flopped, including Chandraprakash Dwivedi's Samrat Prithviraj, which was said to have cost a whopping Rs 175 crore but only earned Rs 70 crore in India.

Ranbir Kapoor

Ranbir's first movie in four years, Shamshera helmed by Karan Malhotra, failed to garner positive response from the viewers, as it earned only Rs 42.48 crore in India on an estimated budget of Rs 150 crore. Nevertheless, Ranbir made up for it with Brahmastra: Part One - Shiva, which became the biggest grosser in Bollywood for the year.

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan

Saif Ali Khan and Hrithik Roshan collaborated for the action-packed movie Vikram Vedha, the official adaption of the 2017 Tamil movie of the same name. Pushkar and Gayatri were the directors of the movie and it was made on a budget of nearly Rs 100 crore. The producers built a set inside the studio that looked like genuine locations in Uttar Pradesh because of which its budget reportedly skyrocketed. Despite receiving high praise, it was a box office failure, with only Rs 78.66 crore earned in India.

Ranveer Singh

Ranveer Singh has delivered three flops in a row as his most recent film Cirkus has been unsuccessful in the cinemas. The Rohit Shetty-helmed venture is said to have been produced with an expenditure of over Rs 100 crore and the returns for the initial three days are gloomy as it has only acquired around Rs 21 crore roughly.