Yearender 2022: Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor To Richa Chadha-Ali Fazal; 5 B-Town Couples Who Got Hitched This Year

Bollywood love affairs are always an interest for the spectators, who are always mobbed and teased for their personal and professional growth. Among the runs, keeping things under the sheet, many celebrities have officially disclosed their relationship over time, taking their relationship to the next level, getting hitched.

The weddings of Bollywood celebs are closely watched by the fans, as they set the trends bringing love, light, and warmth in their pictures which are keenly admired by their fans and followers.

Here is a list of five Bollywood celebs who have gotten hitched this year, gaining immense warmth and love from their fans, friends, and family. Let's take a look.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

The love affair of Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor took over the industry as the love birds kept their relationship under the sheets and were keenly lip-sealed on many occasions. Meeting each other since the age of a young child, they indeed manifested their whole relationship and finally tied the knot on April 14, 2022.

The 'Raazi' star was head over heels in love with the 'Rockstar Of Bollywood'. Ranbir also had a reputation for being a casanova having love affairs with Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor, Alia made him fall for real, and the two got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai. The latter recently became parents, as Alia gave birth to a beautiful baby girl named 'Raha.'

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar

Dating for over four years, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar tied the knot on February 19, 2022, making their wedding-affair as one of the trendiest in the headlines. Taking their special wedding vows in a beautifully conducted ceremony under the trees, the wedding affair was a mix of Maharashtrian-Christian-Muslim style Nikah, which included close friends of the couple.

Sharing a series of beautiful pictures from the wedding, the couple is often seen sharing PDA-filled pictures which are adored by their fans.

Ali Zafar and Richa Chaddha

Richa Chaddha and Ali Zafar have been the talk of the town couple for several years. Bonded initially as friends, the two fell for each other eventually and finally tied the knot on October 4, 2022.

The wedding of the two gave a royal Nawabi vibe which was started in Mumbai and later on was shifted to Lucknow, where the couple was joined by their friends and family, wearing ivory outfits, with regal elegant looks.

Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar

Actress Mouni Roy and Suraj Nambiar tied the knot on January 27 in Goa. The couple chose to get married in South Indian and Bengali tradition, where they uploaded mesmerizing pictures of their Haldi, Mehendi, and Sangeet ceremony.

After changing their vows with a big tight hug, the couple also shared some glimpses from their honeymoon spent in Kashmir, where the pictures of their wedding instantly went viral.

Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuriya

Hansika Motwani tied the knot with Sohael Kathuriya on December 4 in a beautiful traditional ceremony in Jaipur. The couple looked phenomenal, and the royal marriage gained immense buzz from the media.

Sohael proposed to Hansika most romantically, in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, where the actress quickly said yes. The couple had a dreamy wedding, where the festivities included a bachelorette, Mehandi, haldi, Sufi night, and sangeet night.