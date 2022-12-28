Yearender 2022: Aashram, Panchayat, Gullak; Here Are The 10 Best Hindi Shows On OTT This Year| See List

This year's Hindi-language show marked the debut of many Bollywood A-listers on the OTT platform. Bollywood sensation Madhuri Dixit slayed the digital streaming platform with her breathtaking performances on OTT. Ajay Devgn too made his digital debut this year with an original series, which was loved immensely by the audiences.

Take a look at the top 10 Hindi shows of 2022 that you must watch on OTT before theyear ends:

Series: Aashram Season 3

OTT Platform: MX Player

Cast: Bobby Deol, Aaditi Pohankar, Darshan Kumar, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Tushar Pandey, Anupriya Goenka, Adhyayan Suman

Plot: A duplicitous, aashram based, Indian Godman's good deeds serve activities criminal and unholy, such as rapes, murders, drugs, vote bank politics and forced male emasculation. The law and a few crusaders investigate to bring him to account

Series: Panchayat Season 2

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Cast: Jitendra Kumar, Sanvikaa, Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Chandan Roy, Durgesh Kumar, Ashok Pathak, Faisal Malik and Sunita Rajwar

Plot: The story revolves around the life of an engineering graduate who joins as a Panchayat secretary in a remote fictional village Phulera of Uttar Pradesh due to lack of better job options.

Series: Apaharan Season 2

OTT Platform: Voot

Cast: Arunoday Singh, Nidhi Singh, Saanand Verma

Plot: Rudra, a senior inspector, is lured into kidnapping a young girl at the behest of her mother. However, the plan of extorting money for her release goes horribly wrong, landing him in trouble

Series: Mai

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Sakshi Tanwar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Prashant Narayanan, Raima Sen, Anant Vidhat Sharma, Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Plot: A grieving woman discovers the criminals behind her daughter's tragic death and turns merciless to get the real story

Series: Rudra

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Cast: Ajay Devgn, Raashii Khanna, Esha Deol

Plot: In the crime-ridden streets of Mumbai, journeying through the maze of psychopathic minds is brilliant super-cop Rudra Veer Singh

Series: The Fame Game

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul

Plot: When India's most famous actress goes missing, the search for her chips away at the flawless facade of her life and family, revealing painful truths

Series: Gullak Season 3

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Jameel Khan, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Vaibhav Raj Gupta

Plot: Mishra family spilling out heart-warming stories from their Gullak

Series: Yeh Kaali Kaali Aankhein

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Tahir Raj Bhasin, Shweta Tripathi, Anchal Singh

Plot: Relentlessly pursued by a powerful politician's daughter who will do anything to make him hers, a man slips down a dark, risky path to reclaim his life

Series: Rocket Boys

OTT Platform: Sony LIV

Cast: Jim Sarbh, Ishwak Singh

Plot: The story of two extraordinary men, Dr. Homi Jehangir Bhabha and Dr. Vikram Ambalal Sarabhai, who created history while building India's future

Series: Delhi Crime Season 2

OTT Platform: Netflix

Cast: Shefali Shah, Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain, Rajesh Tailang

Plot: Against a ticking clock, Vartika takes the case in a new direction. Neeti finds a common link between the murders. Another tip-off leads to a suspect