Yearender 2022: 6 Biggest Controversies That Roiled B-Town This Year

The year 2022 has been a tumultuous one with popular entertainers taking centre stage for various reasons. The entertainment industry in India is notorious for its dramas and so are the stars, who are members of the showbiz environment. While Akshay Kumar caused a stir by promoting pan masala brand, Ranveer Singh made headlines with his sizzling photoshoot for a magazine.

Ranveer Singh's nude photoshoot

Ranveer Singh's nude shoot for Paper magazine prompted a flurry of reactions on the internet. Although, a lot of fans praised his pictures for its aesthetic appeal and emphasised on the actor’s body acceptance, the photoshoot soon became embroiled in a scandal when an FIR was filed against the actor.

The actor was charged with violating decency regulations but stood his ground. It was stated that one of the images dispersed on social media displayed the actor's intimate body parts but he informed the Mumbai police that the picture was "morphed and not a part of the photoshoot," said an officer. It was because of this photograph that an FIR was lodged against him.

Ajay Devgn-Kichcha Sudeep debate on national language

Amid the increasing popularity of South films across India, actor Kichcha Sudeep spoke on the trend and remarked that 'Hindi is no longer a national language'. While he intended to honour the success of pan-India films and the fluctuating power with regards to film industries in India, Ajay Devgn shot a tweet at him and asked if Hindi was not the national language, why were south movies releasing their dubbed versions in Hindi. He re-emphasised, rather mistakenly, "Hindi is our mother tongue, and our national language, and it will always be."

The discussion intensified in the following days as everybody expressed their viewpoint on the matter, as well as how they understood the comments on Hindi as the national tongue. The two actors who sparked the debate eventually reconciled on social media, indicating that their remarks may have been misinterpreted.

Akshay Kumar promoting gutkha brands

After Ajay Devgn and Shah Rukh Khan, the pan masala company Vimal brought onboard Akshay Kumar as one of their brand ambassadors and his involvement in the advertisement caused a massive outcry.

Fans of the actor on social media dug up old videos of the actor where he had stated that he wouldn't advertise 'gutkha' brands even if he was paid a large amount of money for the same. Subsequently, the actor terminated his association with the brand, and issued a statement of regret to his fans. "I am sorry," he wrote and added that he was "deeply affected" by the criticism.

"While I have not and will not endorse tobacco, I respect the outpouring of your feelings in light of my association with Vimal Elaichi. With all humility, I step back. I have decided to contribute the entire endorsement fee towards a worthy cause. The brand might continue airing the ads till the legal duration of the contract that is binding upon me, but I promise to be extremely mindful in making my future choices. In return I shall forever continue to ask for your love and wishes," his statement read.

Jacqueline Fernandes and Nora Fatehi charged in Rs 200 crore extortion case

In relation to a money laundering lawsuit raised against fraudster Sukesh Chandrasekhar, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) summoned Bollywood actors Jacqueline Fernandez and Nora Fatehi for interrogation.

Actress Pinky Irani introduced swindler Sukesh Chandrashekhar to both actresses. The Delhi office of the ED summoned Nora Fatehi to appear in August and in September and interrogated Jacqueline numerous times in relation to the case.

The Kashmir Files called "vulgar, propaganda"

Vivek Agnihotri's movie The Kashmir Files was among the 15 films selected for the competition section at the 2022 International Film Festival of India, but jury member Nadav Lapid was very blunt in his critique at the festival's closing event, branding it as a "vulgar," and "propaganda" movie. He stated, “We were, all of us, disturbed and shocked by the 15th film, The Kashmir Files. That felt to us like a propaganda, vulgar movie, inappropriate for an artistic competitive section of such a prestigious film festival.”

However, soon after his remarks, the actors and the production team of the movie defended it by calling it to be an accurate portrayal.

Boycott Pathan trend on social media

The controversial raunchy track from Pathan titled Besharam Rang featuring Bollywood stars SRK and Deepika Padukone irritated Hindutva groups and politicians for showing the actress in a saffron-coloured swimsuit.

It infuriated extremist conservative factions which allege that it has affronted religious sentiments. Others have deemed the song offensive and demanded a boycott of the movie.