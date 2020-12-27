We have come up with a list of fashion style rewind of this year of these celebrities that went viral because of their fashion statement this year in 2020.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: This year is finally coming to an end and this year several things garnered attention from Priyanka Chopra's plunge neck look to celebrities hitting off in casual look. So without further ado, we have come up with a list of fashion style rewind of this year of these celebrities that went viral because of their fashion statement this year in 2020.

1. Kareena Kapoor's pregnancy look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kareena Kapoor Khan (@kareenakapoorkhan)

A few days ago, Bebo was hitting in style as she wore a fitted bodycon dress and was flaunting her baby bump and that look made sure to grab all the attention as she broke the stereotype with her look that makes people says that pregnant women just can't carry a bodycon outfit. However, Kareena did it the right way and we were all for it.

2. Priyanka Chopra's Plunge neck look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka Chopra Jonas (@priyankachopra)

This year, a picture of Priyanka Chopra went viral in which she was seen in a dress that had a deep plunge neck it made sure to turn heads. She donned a grazing Ralph and Russo white flowing gown which showcased her studded belly button. However, the look surely reminded everyone of Jennifer Lopez

's 2000 look.

3. Bridal look of Neha Kakkar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Neha Kakkar (Mrs. Singh) (@nehakakkar)

Bollywood playback singer Neha Kakkar's wedding announcement created a stir on social media and she made sure that all the cameras stay hooked to it and she just went a little ahead with her fashion game as she was seen in a Red dazzling lehenga on her D-day and was looking amazing it.

4. Deepika Padukone and her statement black outfit

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deepika Padukone (@deepikapadukone)

Deepika Padukone surely knows how to ace the art of fashion game and with her statement black outfit, she did it pretty well this year by donning a gown that made head turns. She kept her makeup look subtle and was carrying it in all the beige shade and was looking amazing in it.

5. Harry Styles in a gown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @harrystyles

Harry Styles just came out in style as he was seen breaking all the gender norms and he carried a tiered gown, it took things up a notch. He was also in the headlines for the controversies it attracted but you can hate it or love it, you surely just can't ignore it.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma