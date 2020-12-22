Yearender 2020: With no source of entertainment during COVID-19 lockdown, OTT platforms made their way in and gave chance to many underrated web-series and actors to showcase their talent. Here's the list of actors who made a comeback in 2020.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2020 was no less than a rollercoaster ride with unexpected events unfolding just after three months of the new year. For the first time, people were asked to do nothing but to sit at home, for some it was like a holiday whereas for others it turned out to be the most dreadful time of their life. Well, something like this was also seen in the entertainment world, what turns out to be a bane for Indian cinema was actually a boon to OTT platforms.

This year we were supposed to witness the big releases such as Rohit Shetty's cop universe Sooryavanshi, Kabir Khan's 83, Salman Khan's Radhe, among others, but, due to COVID-19 pandemic theatres were shut down so these movies started eyeing 2021 release. With no source of entertainment, OTT platforms made their way in and gave chance to many underrated web-series and actors to showcase their talent. Well OTT also gave the second chance to those actors who made their comeback in showbiz who otherwise couldn't get much screen space on the silver screen.

For instance, Chandrachur Singh who was a chocolate boy of Bollywood made his comeback via Disney+Hotstar web-series 'Aarya' next in the line is Karisma Kapoor, she too made her comeback through OTT platform in the web-series Mentalhood. So here's the list of actors who made a dhamakedar comeback in 2020 through OTT platform and once again proved that they are no less.

Sushmita Sen

Former Miss Universe made a roaring comeback in the entertainment industry after almost a decade with Ram Madhvani's web show Aarya. In the show, she essayed the role of a housewife who later takes control of her husband's drug empire after his mysterious death.

Bobby Deol

Soldier actor made a dhamakedar comeback with Prakash Jha's web show Aashtam where he portrayed the role of Kashipur Waale Baba Nirala aka Monty. Though the show received mix reviews however Bobby's acting was loved and applauded by everyone.

Chandrachur Singh

Chandrachur was once Bollywood's chocolate boy, recently he made his comeback in entertainment world along with side Sushmita Sen in Aarya. Though his character short-lived but he left a lasting impact on the audience with his prolific acting.

Milind Soman

Bollywood's most sexy actor who stayed away from the industry from quite a while is now making his comeback with Paurashpur co-starring Anu Kapoor and Shilpa Shinde. The actor who stayed in the lime light for some or the other reason recently grabbed the eyeballs for his look in Paurashpur, wherein he is essaying the role of the third gender.

Lara Dutta

Former Miss Universe, made her comeback in Bollywood with Singh is Bling, however, failed to impress the audience. Seeing the downfall in her career, Lara tried her luck in the digital arena with show Hundred wherein she essayed the role of a cop. With her prolific acting in the web series, she proved that she is here to stay.

Aftab Shivdasani

Bollywood's most charming actor recently made his digital debut with Poison 2. The actor is witnessing a downfall in his career in Bollywood, however, digital world audiences are liking and applauding his acting skills.

Karisma Kapoor

After a long break, Karisma Kapoor returned to entertain the audience with her digital show Mentalhood wherein she essayed the role of mother and managed to win the hearts of her fans once again.

Neelam Kothari

The actress who ruled the 80s and 90s decided to quite a film industry and turned jewellery designer. Recently, the gorgeous actress gave a sneak peek into her personal life in Karan Johar's Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the show, she spills the beans on her plans to come-back in the film industry.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv