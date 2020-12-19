Yearender 2020: Now as the year is about the end the producers and the directors of big-budget films have shifted the release to next year.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2020 didn't turn out as planned and all credit goes to COVID-19 pandemic which brought the world at a standstill by imposing nation-wide lockdown. Amid this lockdown many businessmen, employees daily wage labourers and others suffered a big loss.

Talking about the entertainment world, the prime source of entertainment which theatre was also closed down turning people towards OTT platforms. However, with theatres being shutdown, the big-budget film such as Sooryavanshi, 83, Radhe among others, which was supposed to release this year also got halted.

Speaking to Times of India, Akshaye Rathi, a leading exhibitor, said, "The total loss that the industry has suffered by the end of 2020 is about Rs 8,000 crore."

Now as the year is about the end the producers and the directors of big-budget films have shifted the release to next year. So, here we are with the list of film that was posted due to COVID-19 and will now make to the silver screen in the year 2021.

Check out the list below:

1. Sooryavanshi

Rohit Shetty's cop universe starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif was supposed to release on 24th March 2020. However, due to pandemic makers shifted the date to next year around January and March 2021.

2. RRR

SS Rajamouli's magnum opus starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt, Ajay Devgn among others was supposed to release this year. However, now the makers have decided to extend the date due to pandemic to the year 2021.

3. Shamshera

Karan Malhotra's film starring Sanjay Dutt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vaani Kapoor, Mithoon, Rohit Roy and Iravati Harshe, is was supposed to release this year. However, since the post-production work of the film is not completed due to the pandemic the makers have pushed the dates further to the year 2021.

4. 83

Kabir Khan directorial starring Ranveer Singh, Ammy Virk, Harrdy Sandhu, Saqib Saleem among others will release in the first quarter of 2021.

So fasten your seat belts to witness these big-budget films next year i.e in 2021.

