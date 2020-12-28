Yearender 2020: Giving birth to a child is like welcoming a new world into your life filled with responsibility and unconditional love. There were many celebs in the industry who welcomed their bundle of joythis year.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: It is said your world is never the same when the baby arrives, however, speaking of the year 2020, the world already changed a lot even before the birth of their child as they entered the 'new normal' mode. During COVID-19 pandemic period the birth of the baby made the parents more cautioned, however, many did not let the vicious virus scare them as they embrace parenthood in this pandemic year.

Giving birth to a child is like welcoming a new world into your life filled with responsibility and unconditional love. One feels every single emotion and it makes them feel alive again. There were many celebs in the industry who welcomed their bundle of joy for the first time and this made their 2020 happening and full of joy.

Here we have brought you the list of celebs who welcomed a new addition to their family in 2020:

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)





Baazigar actress gave her fans a pleasant surprise when she announced the arrival of her second child on Instagram. On 15th February, Shilpa and husband Raj Kundra became parents to a baby girl, Samisha through surrogacy.

Amrita Rao

View this post on Instagram A post shared by AMRITA RAO🇮🇳 (@amrita_rao_insta)





Vivaah fame actress hit the headlines when she was spotted outside a clinic with her husband RJ Anmol. The actress was seen sporting a big baby bump leaving her fans amazed as she kept the news under wraps for a long time. On the couple welcomed their bundle of joy Veer, on 1st November this year.

Kalki Koechlin

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kalki (@kalkikanmani)





The beautiful actress welcomed her baby girl with boyfriend Guy Hershberg on 7th February this year. The actress named her darling daughter Sappho, a unisex name because she wants her daughter to have freedom of movement under the umbrellas of gender.

Lisa Haydon

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lisa Lalvani (@lisahaydon)

In February, Lisa and husband Dino Lalvani embraced the parenthood for the second time and welcomed a baby boy. Taking to social media actress announced the good news as she penned a beautiful note welcoming his second son Leo.

Mandira Bedi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mandira Bedi (@mandirabedi)



In July, Mandira and husband Raj Kaushal adopted a 4-year-old girl, Tara, however, it was on Dussehra they introduced their daughter to the world. Speaking to a leading daily, Mandira said that from many years back the couple had decided that they would have two kids one biological child and one adopted.

Natasa Stankovic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nataša Stanković✨ (@natasastankovic__)

On 31st July, this year Natasa and cricketer Hardik Pandya welcomed their first child,a cute little boy. Taking to Instagram, the elated couple announced the birth of their son, Agastya.

Aftab Shivdasani

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aftab Shivdasani (@aftabshivdasani)

Bollywood actor welcomed his first child with wife Nin Dusanj on 2nd August. The actor announced the arrival of their daughter Navaeh Kaur Shivdasani on social media and wrote, "A little bit of Heaven has been sent to Earth', with God's blessings @nin_dusanj and I are elated to announce the birth of our daughter.. we are proud parents and a family of three now."

Sumeet Vyas-Ekta Kaul

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Vyas (@sumeetvyas)

On 4th June, the couple announced the birth of their first child, a cute little boy on social media and named their boy Ved Vyas.

Karanvir Bohra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karanvir Bohra (@karanvirbohra)

Karanvir and Teejay welcomed their third daughter on 20th December this year. Taking to Instagram, they announced the good news and added that he now has his own Charlie's Angels at home.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv