New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Kangana Ranaut is one such actress in Bollywood who wears her heart on her sleeve. This year we saw Panga actress making headlines every now and then and embroiling herself in the never-ending word of war on social media.

From bashing Bollywood's bigwigs to comparing Mumbai with POK and to lashing out at farmers for protesting, Kangana added her name in every big news doing rounds in India. Using social media platforms to the fullest, she didn't bat an eye before giving a controversial statement.

Here, we have brought to you the list of controversies Kangana Ranaut hit the headlines for:-

1. When Kangana slammed Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan over Nepotism

As soon as the news of Sushant Singh Rajput's sudden death came out on June 14 2020, the whole country went in a state of shock. Immediately, Kangana took to her social media handle and dropped the video in which she can be seen blaming Bollywood's biggies and calling them murderers. She further went on to blame Karan Johar for starting the business of nepotism in the entertainment industry and slammed Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor and others.

2. When Kangana said: Sushant knew some 'grubby secrets'

Amid the row of Bollywood drug case, controversy queen, took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "I am more willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushant knew some secrerts that's why he has been killed." Not just this, she also vowed to return her awards, including Padma Shri, if Sushant's cause of death comes out to be a suicide.

I am more than willing to help @narcoticsbureau but I need protection from the centre government, I have not only risked my career but also my life, it is quiet evident Sushanth knew some secrets that’s why he has been killed. — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) August 26, 2020

3. Bollywood and Drugs

Soon after CBI took over the case, ED on the other hand issued a letter to NCB to check the whereabouts of Rhea Chakraborty and two other after they found a WhatsApp chat related to drugs. As soon as this news came out, the 33-year-old actress alleged that 99 per cent of Bollywood is involved in drugs.

I request Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji, Vicky Kaushik to give their blood samples for drug test, there are rumours that they are cocaine addicts, I want them to bust these rumours, these young men can inspire millions if they present clean samples @PMOIndia 🙏 https://t.co/L9A7AeVqFr — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 2, 2020

She further shifted the attention to Karan Johar's controversial party and requested Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal, Ranveer Singh and Ayan Mukerji to give their blood samples for a drug test. After she dropped this tweet, Bollywood was divided and Kangana's Twitter account became the battleground with Twitterati's demanding proof.

4. When she compared Mumbai with POK

Kangana received flak on social media after she compared the city of dreams with POK. This came in after her verbal spat with Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Raut who allegedly threatened the actress over her return to Mumbai. Taking to Twitter, Kangana wrote, "Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai. "After Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? (sic)", she wrote.

Sanjay Raut Shiv Sena leader has given me an open threat and asked me not to come back to Mumbai, after Aazadi graffitis in Mumbai streets and now open threats, why Mumbai is feeling like Pakistan occupied Kashmir? https://t.co/5V1VQLSxh1 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 3, 2020

5. Kangana Ranaut V/s Diljit Dosanjh

As the farmers are protesting against the new farm bills, an irritated Kangana took to her Twitter handle and shared a pic of Mahinder Kaur misunderstanding her as Bilkis Bano from Shaheen Bagh's protests last year. This post didn't go down well with Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh, who got embroiled in a war of words with the actress.

Respected MAHINDER KAUR JI 🙏🏾



Ah Sunn La Ni With Proof @KanganaTeam



Banda Ena V Ni Anna Hona Chaida..

Kush v Boli Turi jandi aa .. pic.twitter.com/Ie1jNGJ0J1 — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) December 2, 2020

However, soon the spat took an ugly turn when Panga actress called Diljit, Karan Johar's pet, a bootlicker. Well, Udta Punjab singer was no less, he gave a befitting reply to the actress and won the hearts of millions on social media. The actor-singer warned Kangana that these people are not from Bollywood, rather from Punjab.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv