As only a few days are left to say alvida to this dreadful year why not revisit some popular controversies that hit the Bollywood.

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2020 has been challenging for everyone across the globe, the year was full of unplanned events that shook the whole world. Talking in terms of the entertainment world then this was one of the most miserable ones. This year was supposed to be full of big releases, promising debuts, novel stories onscreen and many more. However, what we got in the hand was controversies and passing of big celebs and this not just shook the Bollywood fans but also the celebs.

Well, the credit should go to COVID-19 pandemic that pushed everyone to this state where people were either dying or quarrelling among themselves. As only a few days are left to say alvida to this dreadful year why not revisit some popular controversies that hit the Bollywood.

Chhapaak row

It seems Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone started the year on the wrong note. Since the beginning of the year, she has been negatively grabbing eyeballs. It all started when the actress made her surprise visit at Jawaharlal Nehru University and stood in solidarity with the students just before the release of her film.

Paatal Lok

One of the most controversial web-show that grabbed a plethora of controversies, among many was BJP MLA Nandkishor Gurjar's who filed a complaint against producer Anushka Sharma for using his pic. Another, was when Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee president Manjinder Singh Sirsa expressed his concern about the way Sikh characters were depicted in the show.

Sushant Singh Rajput death

The untimely demise of Chhichhore actor sent shock waves to his fans all over the globe. The 34-year-old actor breathed his last on 14th June 2020. As soon as this shocking surfaced on TV and other social media platforms people rose in uproar and started blaming Bollywood biggies Karan Johar, Salman Khan and others for running Nepotism and business. Well, Sushant case took a tragic turn when NCB summoned many biggies including Deepika, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan along with his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty in a drug case.

Kanika Kapoor COVID-19 row

Baby doll singer hit the headlines when her report of COVID-19 tested positive. Ever since then she remained a hot topic for netizens as they suspected that she broke the quarantine rules and attended large gatherings in Lucknow.

Sonu Nigam V/S T-Series

When it comes to controversies Sonu Nigam is the second person in the list after Kangana Ranaut. Amid the nepotism debate, the veteran singer hit the headlines when he said that he wouldn't be surprised if there were many cases of suicide in the music industry. He launched his attack on T-series owner Bhushan Kumar and called him 'mafia'. Well, this didn't go down well with Kumar's wife Divya Khosla and in reply, she too released a video wherein she raised questions on Nigam's troubled marriage.

Laxmii

Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani starrer received great flak for the name Laxmmi Bomb as according to people it was a disrespect to a Hindu deity. Not just this, the film was also criticised for inter-faith relationship i.e love jihad.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv