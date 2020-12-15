Yearender 2020: This pandemic turned out to be worst in terms of Indian Cinema, as the shootings of films and TV serials came to a standstill some celebs end their life. Here, are the list of actors who bid alvida to this world at a shocking note:-

New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2020, turned out to be most tragic and disastrous year owing to COVID-19 pandemic. The disease brought the world to stand still leaving everyone locked at home. Moreover, this pandemic turned out to be worst in terms of Indian Cinema, as the shootings of films and TV serials came to a standstill some celebs faced the whiplash of unemployment, while others end their life given the pain in their personal and professional life.

Sushant Singh Rajput

MS Dhoni actor was found hanging at his Bandra residence in Mumbai on 14th June. His family and fans were left in utter shock as soon as this news came and it took them almost a month to come to its term. Many celebs claimed that the actor's death is a murder, however, autopsy report ruled out any false play. Currently, CBI is investigating the case while on the other hand NCB and ED are also leaving no stones unturned to bring out the truth of this case.

Sameer Sharma

Popular TV actor was found hanging at hi Malad residence in Mumbai on August 5. The 44-year-old actor has done many TV serials such as Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke, Left Right Left, Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, among others. He has also worked in several Bollywood films including Hasee Toh Phasee starring Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra.

Asif Basra

Jab We Met actor was found hanging in his private complex in Dharamshala on November 12. He has done several films in Bollywood such as Hichki, Ek Villain, Fanney Khan, among others.

V J Chitra



Popular Tamil television actress, Chitra was found hanging from a fan at the hotel room on December 9. She became a household name after she donned the role Mullai in Pandian Stores.



Manmeet Grewal

TV actor was found hanging at his residence in Navi Mumbai's Kharghar on May 15. As per reports, he was under financial stress as he had no work amid the pandemic.

Anupama Pathak

Bhojpuri Actress died of suicide several hours after going live on her social media account on August 2. In the live video, she revealed that she was feeling cheated and not being able to trust anyone.

Thennarasu

Tamil actor died of suicide over a family dispute on September 29. He was found hanging with the ceiling fan at his home in Chennai. As per reports, Thennarasu took such a drastic step after a heated argument with wife. He is survived by his wife and two-year-old child.

Ashutosh Bhakre

Popular Marathi actor was found hanging at his home in Nanded on July 30. He is survived by his wife, also an actress Mayuri Deshmukh. Ashutosh has acted in films like Ichar Tharla Pakka and Bhakar.

Sejal Sharma

Budding TV actress known for her role of Simmy Khosla in show Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji was found hanging at her house in Mumbai on January 24. As per reports, Sejal was disturbed due to her personal life and might have taken this drastic step owing to this.

Preksha Mehta

TV actress Preksha was found hanging from a ceiling fan at her residence in Indore on May 26. As per reports, the 25-year-old actress was suffering from depression for a while. In her suicide note, she expressed disappointments towards her career and relationships.

Susheel Gowda

Anthapura actor died of suicide in his home town Mandya, Karnataka on July 7

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv