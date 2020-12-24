New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: Social media is one such place for celebrities where they connect with their fans easily without any hassle, however, it has one disadvantage and that is 'trolling'. It goes hand in hand with ever post celebs had to face flakes by their ardent followers. However, there are some celebs in Bollywood who were heart on sleeves and shuts the troller with a savage reply.

So, here we are with 2020's 'savage replies' by your loving and most beloved Bollywood celebs that will leave you in splits and you will be bowled over them.



1. Taapsee Pannu

The actress is quite favourite of trollers as they keep trolling her and she on the other hand keep shutting her haters mouth with classy replies. Recently, a user called her "faltu heroine" and went on to disgrace her movie selections. The user wrote, "Faltu heroine, tujhe acting ati to nahi utha utha ke movie karti hai.” Well, Taapsee didn't let the matter go that easily and taking to her Instagram story dropped the user's comment with a befitting reply, "Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.”



2. Abhishek Bachchan

Bollywood's Junior Bachchan often get trolled for his wealthy background and his acting skills, but, each time actor comes up with a befitting reply for his darling trollers and one such example is when the actor was reported COVID-19 positive. Taking to Instagram, one of the users wrote, "Your father admitted in hospital... Ab kiske bharose baith ke khaoge?” To this, Abhishek Bachchan replied that both his father (Amitabh Bachchan) and him were at hospital and wrote “Filhaal toh let ke kha rahe hain dono saath aspatal mein". However, the troller didnt even budge once and dropped a reply, “Get well soon sir... Har kisi ki kismat me let ke khana kaha.” Abhishek closed this troller's story with befitting reply, he wrote “I pray that you are never in a situation like ours and that you remain safe and healthy. Thank you for your wishes, ma’am.”

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Big B is the most loved actor all over the globe when recently, he was tested OVID-19 positive, fans from all over the globe including Bollywood stars prated for his speedy recovery. However, there were some who wished that actor should die due to the deadly virus. This didn't let the Shehansha of Bollywood down and wrote an open letter to trollers, "Hey, Mr. Anonymous... you do not even write your Father's name,... because you do not know who Fathered you... there are only two things that can happen... either I shall die or either I shall live. If I die you won't get to write your diatribe anymore, by weathering your remark on a celebrity name... pity. The reason for your writing to be noticed was because you took a swipe at Amitabh Bachchan... that shall no longer exist... !! If by God's grace I live and survive you shall have to be 'weathering' the 'swipe' storm, not just from me, but on a very conservative level, from 90+ million followers.”

4. Ankita Lokhande

TV Industries talented and most famous actress Ankita Lokhande recently received a backlash on her birthday by Sushant Singh Rajput's fans. The actress who ring in her birthday with beau Vicky Jain, family and friends was trolled for partying with Sandip Ssingh, they bombarded her comment section with mean and nasty comments. On seeing this actress took to her Instagram handle and shared a cryptic post for all her haters, her post read, "I am a stable being. If people say negative about me… I know it’s just their opinion… created based on their sanskaars… or based on their mood today. Their opinion reflects their reality, not mine. I remain stable as I know who I am.”

5. Varun Dhawan

Coolie No 1 actor who recently recovered from COVI-19, took to his Instagram to tell his fans that he was tested positive with the virus, while some wished him a speedy recovery, others trolled him and dropped nasty comments regarding his acting skills. One of the users wrote, "Bhai sahi mein hua hai na? Ya phir yahan bhi normal khaasi ki overacting kar raha hai?” To this, Varun gave a befitting reply and wrote, “Wow ur so funny. What an amazing sense of humour you have. I hope you and your family don’t have to suffer through this though they will have to suffer through your sad excuse of humour. Get well soon son.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv