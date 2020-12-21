We have compiled a list of 7 best Hindi songs that gave us the chills this year and they ultimately became a part of everyone's music playlist, check out here.

New Delhi| Jagran Entertainment Desk: The long and adventurous year is finally coming to an end but what kept us sane this year was some songs that worked like a charm for us from killing our boredom to giving us free therapy, they did their part in a very subtle way and we need to appreciate it well. Now, as we are bidding goodbye to the year 2020, we have compiled a list of 7 best Hindi songs that gave us the chills this year and they ultimately became a part of everyone's music playlist.

Dil Bechara

The last film of Sushant Singh Rajput's Dil Bechara gave us several hit songs but there was one song that outshined every other song in 2020 and came as a gleaming light in the year 2020. Not only the song but also the video of the song created magic as Sushant Singh Rajput was dancing in the song and the song was much loved by the fans. The song Dil Bechara was filled with all things nice and had beautiful lyrics in it too.

Watch the video here:

Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho

Ayushmann Khurrana's crooned song Mere Liye Tum Kaafi Ho created the magic and it became one of the most shared songs by the couples to each other and it was widely loved by everyone. This song has garnered more than 45 m views on Youtube.

Watch the video here:

Aabad Barbaad

The song is filled with love and mushy feelings will surely warm the cockles of your heart and it was the first track that was released from the film Ludo. The song was crooned by Pritam and Arijit Singh. The song is a happy track and it surely became the one go-to track of the year 2020 that everyone just loved.

Watch the video here:

Mirchi

Rapper DIVINE made sure that everyone just rolls their cameras and make reels on his hit song Mirchi. The song featured Stylo G, MC Altag & Phenom and it became one of the 'Teekha' track of 2020.

Listen to the song here:

Aise Kyun

The song from the Mismatched series just gives the right answer to all the 'what if's' and the calm silence between the couples in the early days of romance. The song is crooned by Anurag Saikla, Nikhita Gandhi, and Raghav Chaitanya.

Watch the video here:

O Sanam

Lucky Ali's track just got back in our playlist and we are still hooked to it. The video of Lucky Ali singing to O Sanam went viral and not to forget mention he just made our year and we can't be more thankful for it. Netizens went gaga with his song and they even started appreciating the 'Hmmm' of Lucky Ali and this clears up a lot of things that netizens still do care about the talent.

Watch the video here:

Scam 1992 Theme Music

Achint Thakkar's theme music just created the hype and everyone loved it. Harshad Mehta's Scam 1992 became the number one hit web series of 2020 and not only the series was superhit but also its theme music is much loved by the fans.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma