New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: This year for the first time we saw entertainment world coming to a standstill amid COVID-19 pandemic just to curb the outspread of infection. However, this didn't manage to stop the new faces and talent to enter into the glamour world. This year we saw less fresh faces but no one can be counted as bad, they all left an everlasting impact on us with their prolific acting whether it was in Bollywood or Web-series.

2020 turn out to be testing ground for these newcomers and they all passed with flying colours. Here have a look at the actors who managed to leave the impression in 2020.

Ritwik Bhowmik

After being part of several short films, Ritwik finally bagged her first web-show Bandish Bandits that made him a superstar of OTT world. He received immense applaud for his prolific and raw acting of a classically trained singer in the show.

Shreya Chaudhry

Just like Ritwik, Shreya too became the popular name with her show Bandish Bandits. Ever since the show released the beautiful actress has been waking up to constant messages from her fans. Well, the actor has worked with Imtiaz Ali in a short film. however, it was this web-series that gave her the name and fame.

Jitendra Kumar

One of the most love actors made his debut in Bollywood this year as Ayushmann Khurrana’s love interest in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan. The actor popularly known as 'Jitu Bhaiya' rose to the fame from web-show Kota Factor ever since then there is no looking back for the actor.

Sanjana Sanghi

Do you all remember Nargis Fakhri's younger sister in Rockstar, yes, Sanjana is the same girl who appeared for the brief time in Imtiaz Ali's film, however, still managed to grab the eyeballs. The actress has short roles in Hindi Medium and Fukrey but it was with Mukesh Chhabra's film she made her debut. Starring alongside Sushant Singh Rajput the beautiful actress moved the audience with her poised and sensitive performance in the film Dil Bechara.

Alaya Furniturewala

Pooja Bedi's daughter made her Bollywood debut with film Jaawani Jaaneman this year. The young actress' luck was quite in her favour as not everyone gets the chance to work with Padmashri and National award winners like Tabu and Saif Ali Khan in your debut film. However, still, Alaya managed to move the audience with her acting skills and received immense applaud for her performance.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv