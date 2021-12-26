New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: As the festival of Christmas is over, there is just a few days left for us to welcome the new year of 2022. The ending year of 2021 witnessed an array of viral fashion outfits and moments on the red carpets and other events that took the internet by storm and inspired netizens and fashion enthusiasts alike. From Hollywood to Bollywood, here are our favorite fashion outfits that went viral this year.

Top viral fashion outfits of the year 2021, here:

Kim Kardashian's Met Gala Outfit:

Kim Kardashian's incognito look in the Met Gala 2021. She walked up the steps of the Met Museum in New York, wearing a head-to-toe black Balenciaga look. That is by far the most viral outfit.

Bella Hadid's Lung Outfit at Cannes:

Bella Hadid's lung necklace outfit at the 74th annual Cannes Film Festival in France. She took her breath away in Schiaparelli Haute Couture long-sleeved black dress that was covered by a gilded brass necklace of a human lung's pulmonary veins attached to a chain around her neck.

Ranveer Singh in Gucci:

Ranveer Singh's in long hair Gucci look. He wore a Gucci tracksuit in blue which is the brand’s popular silhouette and styled it Gucci style with a purse and gold chains.

Megan Fox in Sheer Dress:

Megan Fox's sheer dress at the VMA's. she wore a completely sheer Mugler dress with spaghetti straps at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards in Brooklyn, New York.

Priyanka Chopra's Ball outfit:

Priyanka Chopra's green ball dress with Polka Dots, She wore an orb dress by Halpern Studio which became the town’s talk and meme fest trigger.

Alia Bhatt's Traditional outfit:

Alia Bhatt in infinity blouse, she attended her Akansha Ranjan’s sister Anushka Ranjan’s Sangeet ceremony in Manish Malhotra’s gown wearing a green lehenga with infinity blouse.

Harry Styles Halloween outfit:

Pop Singer Harry Styles in a blue frock dressed as Dorothy. He donned a blue frock with red stockings and red shoes and a blue bow on his head this Halloween during his world tour Love on Tour.

