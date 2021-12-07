New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Last year was tough for all the industries and Cinema industry too but the World Wid box office is slowly getting back as the markets have now started to gain traffic.

In the midst of all the chaos, many movies such as F9, No time to Die, and others have managed to work their charm on the World Box office to be included in the highest-grossing movies of the year 2021.

Here, take a look at the highest-grossing films at the worldwide box office of 2021:

The Battle at Lake Changjin

This Chinese War drama helmed under the banner of Bona Film Group is the Highest Grossing Movie and stands at the top position on Box Office. Currently, it has recorded earning of $896 million on the Global Box Office (all from China). It will soon make its way to other markets like the US, UK, Ireland, and Australia.

Hi, Mom

This Tigers Pictures Entertainment movie is yet another and the second highest-grossing movie of the 2021. Currently, it has recorded earning of $822 million on the Global Box Office, out of which $ 821 million was earned from China.

No Time To Die

Starring Daniel Craig in the final outing as James Bond, The movie is the 3rd highest-grossing movie at the world's box office. It has recorded an earning of $763 million on the Global Box Office.

F9: The Fast Saga

Starring Vin Diesel, and John Cena, This movie is the 4th highest-grossing movie in the year 2021. The movie has recorded an earning of $726 million on the Global Box Office.

Detective China Town 3

This Wanda Pictures movie is the 5th highest-grossing movie of the year 2021. It has recorded earning of $686 million on the Global Box Office.

Venom: Let There be Carnage

The sequel of the Venom movie series is number 6th on the list of highest-grossing movies. It has recorded earning of $483 million on the Global Box Office.

Godzilla vs Kong

This movie is in the 7th position in the list of highest-grossing movies. It has recorded earning of $ 467 million on the Global Box Office.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

The movie from the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie is in the 8th position in the list of highest-grossing movies. It has recorded earning of $431 million on the Global Box Office.

Eternals

Yet another movie from the Marvel cinemtaic Universe is in the 9th position in the list of highest-grossing movies. It has recorded earning of $384 million on the Global Box Office.

Dune

Starring Zendaya and Timothee, this movie Universe is in the 10th position in the list of highest-grossing movies. It has recorded earning of $382 million on the Global Box Office.

Black Widow

Another MCU movie starring Scarlett Johansson is in the 11th position in the list of highest-grossing movies. It has recorded earning of $379 million on the Global Box Office.

Free Guy

Starring Ryan Reynolds, this movie Universe is in the 12th position in the list of highest grossing movies. It has recorded earning of $331 million on the Global Box Office.

Posted By: Ashita Singh