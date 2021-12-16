New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In the year 2021, many Bollywood movies came out some back in theatres while some were on the new platform OTT. We saw some amazing content while many released movies failed to impress the critics and audience too. As we are now preparing to end the year and welcome the new year in a couple of days. We have prepared a list of movies released in the year 2021 rated worst by the critics and IMDb

Here, are the worst-rated Bollywood movies of the year 2021:

Radhe

With an IMDb rating of 1.8, Radhe is the lowest-rated movie of 2021. The Salman Khan action drama didn't impress fans and became one of the lowest IMDb rated of Salman Khan so far.

Hungama 2

With an IMDb rating of 2.1, this alleged comedy movie touted to be a sequel of the 2003 movie 'Hungama' actually didn't vibe with the audience and was left hanging on the OTT platform after its release. The film features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Johnny Lever, Shilpa Shetty.

Roohi

The much-awaited horror-comedy of 2021 has got a rating of 4.3 on IMDb. The makers of 2018's Stree, failed to frighten the audience and could not impress fans and netizens even with exceptional performances by the stars. The film star cast included Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma, and Janhvi Kapoor.

Saina

A biographical sports film on Badminton player Saina Nehwal failed to interest fans and landed with just a 4.3 IMDb rating. Starring, Parineeti Chopra, the film received average reviews but never really made an impact on the audience.

Bhuj: The Pride of Nation

Starring Ajay Devgn, Ammy Virk, Nora Fatehi, and Sonakshi Sinha in leading roles, the movie failed to impress fans. Based on the life of the Indian Airforce Pilot Vijay Karnik, this biopic received a rating of 4.4 on IMDb.

Posted By: Ashita Singh