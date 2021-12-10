New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: The year 2021 is almost about to end and soon people will be stepping into a new beginning by welcoming the New Year 2022. From politics to entertainment, people across all spectrums saw many ups and downs in 2021. In the midst of all the chaos, one thing which kept the people hooked was different series on the OTT platform. From Squid Games to Money Heist, there are several web series that managed to entertain the audience. As the year is about to end, let's have a look at the top 5 most-watched and appreciated webs series in the year 2021.

1. Money Heist Vol 2

Alex Pina's hallmarked storytelling reflects the brilliance of some of the finest performances in the streaming world this year. Professor's most high-end Heist dream came to a remarkable conclusion. While the series finale took the benchmark of thrill and adrenaline rush far above the show's previous seasons, the second volume of season 5 made the world to groove on Bella Ciao at the Heist's most jaw-dropping moments. Money Heist's legacy will now be taken forward with a prequel on Berlin's character which is preliminarily scheduled to release on Netflix in 2023. One of the most-watched and loved series across the globe on OTT platform Netflix is 'Money Heist season 5'.

2. The Family Man 2

Created by Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK, The Family Man 2 features Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni. The storyline of the series revolves around world-class spy Srikant Tiwari who can hunt down terrorists but has difficulty dealing with his family. This is also one of the trending web series which you can easily watch on Amazon Prime Videos.

3. Grahan

Grahan series has an 8.6 IMDB rating out of 10. The story of the series is based on the famous novel Chaurasi and has a total of 8 episodes. The web series is one hell of an emotional roller coaster ride. People can watch the series on Disney+ Hotstar.

4. Mumbai Diaries (26/11)

The series is a representation of the 26/11 Mumbai attacks. However, it mainly emphasises the conditions of hospitals and other nursing clinics at the time of the attack. The series depicts that how hospitals and nursing homes were overwhelmed by the number of causalities that took place during the attack and how hospital staff contributed in helping those people.

5. Squid Games

Another OTT series that was widely loved by people across the globe was Squid Games. Squid Game is a South Korean survival drama streaming on Netflix. The story revolves around a contest where 456 players, all of whom are in deep financial debt, risk their lives to play a series of deadly children's games for the chance to win a ₩45.6 billion prize.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen