New Delhi | Entertainment Desk: Music is one of the most integral parts of our lives, especially amid such a challenging time of the pandemic. It keeps us entertained and lit up any party, whether it's a wedding, birthday, festival, etc. Not just this, when right kind of music it can light anyone's mood or imbibe a person with a set of emotions such as romance.

Now, as 2021 is all set to bid adieu, we have brought you 6 top and hit songs that streamed on YouTube this year. Check out below:

1. Lut Gaye

This iconic romantic song features Bollywood actors Emraan Hashmi and Yukti Thareia. The song is said to be part of Mumbai Saga. The song is sung by Jubin Nautiyal and penned by Tanishk Bagchi. In just 9 months of its release, the song created a new record by garnering 1 billion views on YouTube.

2. Butter

One of the hit songs of BTS is the second English-language single by the famous South Korean boy bands. The song is sung by all seven, namely Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook. The song was released six months ago, and in a short span, has garnered 640 million views.

3. Paani Paani

The song features Badshah and Jacqueline Fernandez, while it is sung by Aastha Gill and rapped by Badshah. The hit track was penned by Badshah. In just 6 months of release, the song has reached 637 million views.

4. Filhaal 2 Mohobbat

The sequel of the hit song Filhaal featuring Akshay Kumar and Nupur Sanon is sung by B Praak and penned by Jaani. The song has garnered 528 million views.

5. Baarish Ki Jaaye

Featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Sunanda Sharma, the song is sung by veteran singer B Praak and penned by Jaani. The song was released 8 months ago, and in a short span, it has garnered 479 million views.

6. Raataan Lambiyan

Shershaah movie's hit song was picturised on Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra. The beautiful romantic song was crooned by Jubin Nautiyal and Asees Kaur, while penned by Tanishk Bagchi. In just four months of its release, the song has garnered 465 million.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv