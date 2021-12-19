New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Finally, this year, we were able to see some long term relationships in the entertainment world, culminating in a big fat wedding. Actors, such as Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal, Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, and others, tieing the knot in the presence of their family and close friends.

All the newly married couples left us obsessing over their dreamy wedding pics that captured nothing but love, affection and respect. So as we are all set to welcome the new year 2022, let's have a look at celebs who got married in the year 2021.

Varun Dhawan & Natasha Dalal

Earlier this year, the couple had a private wedding at The Mansion House in Alibaug on January 24. The wedding was attended by their family and close friends, including Karan Johar. Announcing his wedding, Varun took to his Instagram handle, and shared a post for his fans and captioned it as, "Life long love just became official (sic).”

Katrina Kaif & Vicky Kaushal

Reportedly, the couple started dating in the year 2019, and since then, they managed to keep their love relationship under wraps. After dating for two years, the couple decided to take a plunge on December 9 and kept the whole wedding under wrap. Announcing their wedding, Katrina and Vicky took their Instagram handle and dropped some dreamy royal pics leaving fans enchanted. They captioned the post as, "Only love and gratitude in our hearts for everything that brought us to this moment. Seeking all your love and blessings as we begin this new journey together. (sic)"

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa

The couple was seeing each other for the past 11 years before taking a plunge and getting married on November 15. The couple had a close-knit wedding in Chandigarh with only family and a few industry friends in attendance. The couple was Sabyasachi Bride and Groom and looked mesmerising. Sharing the pictures of the wedding on Instagram, Patralekhaa wrote, "I got married to my everything today; my boyfriend, my partner in crime, my family, my soulmate...My best friend for the last 11 years! There is no greater feeling than to be your wife! Here’s to our forever... @rajkummar_rao (sic).”

Yami Gautam and Aditya Dhar

Yami left her fans in utter shock after sharing her wedding pics with URI director Aditya. The couple was never reported to be in a relationship, and the actress managed well to keep her relationship under wrap. Sharing the images on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "With the blessings of our family, we have tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony today. As we embark on the journey of love and friendship, we seek all your blessings and good wishes. Love, Yami and Aditya (sic)."

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani

Anil Kapoor's younger daughter tied the knot with her longtime beau Karan in a private ceremony that was attended by family and close friends. Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, she penned a long note and wrote, "12 years later, I shouldn’t have been nervous or overwhelmed because you’re my best friend and the best guy ever. But I cried and shook and had stomach flips all the way through because I didn’t know how humbling the experience would be. I’ll always be that girl who had to come home to Juhu at 11 pm before my parents fell asleep. Only until now I didn’t know how lucky I was to feel torn. I hope we make a family so close that we have many, many loves of our life. Mine are @karanboolani @anilskapoor @kapoor.sunita @sonamkapoor and @harshvarrdhankapoor forever more (sic)."

Dia Mirza & Vaibhav Rekhi

Dia Mirza tied the knot with a businessman earlier this year on February 15. The wedding was close-knit, with only family and close friends in attendance. Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, Dia wrote, "Love is a full-circle that we call home. And what a miracle it is to hear its knock, open the door and be found by it. Sharing this moment of completion and joy with you..my extended family. May all puzzles find their missing pieces, may all hearts heal and may the miracle of love continue to unfold all around us (sic).”

Ankita Lokhande & Vicky Jain

One wouldn't have expected more, the wedding season in the entertainment world ended on a sparkling note and all thanks to Ankita and Vicky. The couple had a great grand wedding, which was attended by many TV celebs and Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut. Sharing the pics on her Instagram handle, she wrote, "Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!"

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv