New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: In show-biz, fame and controversy go hand in hand, every now and then, an actor, movie or web series gets embroiled in a controversy. The year 2021 was no different, this year too, several celebs, such as Kangana Ranaut, Kartik Aaryan, Munmumn Dutta and Yuvika Chaudhary, hit the headlines for all wrong reasons.

As the year 2021 is all set to conclude, here we are with a list of celebs who grabbed eyeballs for all wrong reasons.

Kartik Aaryan

The actor hit the headlines after reports of him being ousted from Karan Johar's Dostana 2 started doing rounds. Amid all this, Dharma Production released a statement that due to professional circumstances, they will be recasting Dostana 2. As soon as this was posted, rumours were rife that the actor was dropped due to his unprofessional behaviour. But neither Kartik nor Dharma house confirmed the rumours.

Kangana Ranaut

Known as 'controversy queen', the actress never shies away from speaking her mind, and due to this, she often gets embroiled in several controversies. Out of all, the biggest controversy was of post-poll violence in West Bengal that led to her Twitter account suspension permanently. The actress violated the rules of Twitter despite being warned several times.

Munmun Dutta

This year, the actress remained in the headlines for using a casteist slur in the video. This attracted several FIRs against the actress from Mumbai, Indore and Haryana, however, later, she took to her social media handle and issued an apology for unintentionally hurting the sentiments of a community.

Yuvika Chaudhary

The actress got massively trolled by netizens after her video went viral, wherein she could be heard using a casteist slur. However, the incident came to light after a case was filed against the actress for using the derogatory word. Later, Yuvika issued an apology on her social media handle.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood celebs received heavy flak from netizens for jetting off to the Maldives amid the rise in COVID-19 cases. However, Alia and Ranbir became the soft target as the couple was spotted at the Mumbai airport, jetting off to an exotic location for vacation around the same time.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv